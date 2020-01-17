2020 Dakar Rally Results: Honda’s Brabec Claims 1st Win for USA

For the past 18 consecutive years, KTM has dominated the Dakar Rally, winning each event in dominating style. Two legendary names are associated with KTM and Dakar – the now-retired Marc Coma and Cyril Despres, who moved to automobile compeition.
But KTM’s amazing run ended in 2020 when Honda claimed the victory in Saudi Arabia for the 42nd edition of the “world’s toughest endurance race.”
The feat was Honda’s first win at Dakar in 31 years, the previous arriving in 1989 with France’s Filles Lalay at the controls of an NXR750.
What’s more impressive is who won. Ricky Brabec became the first American to ever win the Dakar Rally. The Hesperia, Calif., rider only won two of 12 stage victories. The Monster Energy Honda CRF450 Rally pilot earned the overall lead after stage three and remained first for the remainder of the rally, which for the first time ever occurred in Saudi Arabia.
The 28-year-old was joined on the overall 2020 Dakar Rally podium by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla (Chile) and Red Bull KTM Rally Team’s Toby Price (Australia).
Brabec’s first appearance in Dakar was 2016. He suffered DNFs while in the lead in the 2019 and 2018 editions. But 2020 – his fifth year competing at the event that began in 1979 – finally marked his inaugural win.
“We finally did it! This victory couldn’t possibly be better for Honda and the team,” says Ricky Brabec. “It was a tough and long race, but the team worked great together.
“The riders were good, the mechanics were good, the whole team worked really well. The bikes were really good in today’s final stage, and our main goal was for everyone to get here safely. I can’t thank everybody enough.
“The Honda team, and everybody that stands behind us, I thank all of you. I’m also deeply grateful to my teammate until last year, Paulo Goncalves. This was the first time for the event in Saudi Arabia, and the scenery was insane. I love it! We’re going to be back next year!”
The 2020 Dakar Rally took riders nearly 5,000 miles in 12 stages (including one rest day), with 3,100 of those timed specials. Brabec claimed stages 3 and six. Stage 8 of the Motorcycle class was canceled due to the tragic death of Paulo Goncalves in Stage 7.
As for Honda, it first entered the Dakar Rally in 1981. Over the next nine years Honda would earn five tiles, including four straight:
- Ciryl Neveu (1982, 1986, 1987)
- Edi Orioli (1988)
- Gilles Lalay (1989)
Honda dropped out of the Dakar Rally after 1989, and returned in 2013 with the CRF450 Rally. Despite finishing runner-up in 2015 and 2018, victory had eluded Honda until this year, the 8th attempt after returning to the Dakar in 2013.
“First, I would like to congratulate Ricky Brabec on his victory,” says Yoshishige Nomura, Honda Racing Corporation President. “Also, I thank Joan (Barreda), Kevin (Benavides) and José (Ignacio Cornejo) on their fine performances.
“And finally, I thank the team staff and development team for making this win possible. This is the 8th year since we returned to the Dakar, and we’ve finally won. We have learnt from our losses, and the cumulative effort of everyone involved over the past seven years gave us this wonderful result.
“The relentless work of every member, in other words, a Team Honda effort, made this possible. We must not forget that Paulo (Goncalves) contributed immensely to the first six years, and we thank him, and pray he rests in peace. We are also deeply grateful to all of our sponsors, and our fans worldwide.”
2020 Dakar Rally Final Results
|Pos.
|N°
|Drive-Team
|Mark-Model
|Time
|1
|9
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 2020
|40h 02′ 36”
|2
|5
|ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|40h 19′ 02”
|3
|1
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM
|40h 26′ 42”
|4
|17
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 2020
|40h 34′ 19”
|5
|2
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM
|40h 37′ 36”
|6
|16
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM
|40h 40′ 10”
|7
|12
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 2020
|40h 53′ 33”
|8
|22
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAM
|41h 45′ 11”
|9
|59
|KLYMCIW RACING
|42h 06′ 37”
|10
|6
|ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|42h 13′ 16”
|11
|19
|SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM
|42h 16′ 08”
|12
|11
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|42h 35′ 50”
|13
|56
|YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA
|42h 56′ 58”
|14
|74
|FN SPEED TEAM
|43h 34′ 34”
|15
|28
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAM
|43h 45′ 00”
|16
|25
|LS2 AVENTURA TOUAREG
|43h 48′ 09”
|17
|35
|ORLEN TEAM
|43h 54′ 18”
|18
|14
|GAS GAS FACTORY TEAM
|44h 00′ 52”
|19
|7
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 2020
|44h 05′ 07”
|20
|42
|SOLARYS RACING
|44h 10′ 52”
|21
|18
|BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM
|44h 25′ 56”
|22
|41
|SOLARYS RACING
|44h 28′ 36”
|23
|132
|MOTO RACING GROUP (MRG)
|44h 33′ 17”
|24
|95
|NOMADE RACING
|45h 24′ 21”
|25
|37
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|45h 53′ 19”
|26
|29
|MOTO RACING GROUP (MRG)
|46h 05′ 45”
|27
|53
|YAMAHA FINO MOTOR RACING
|46h 17′ 57”
|28
|51
|FN SPEED TEAM
|46h 51′ 54”
|29
|44
|AUTONET MOTORCYCLE TEAM
|48h 05′ 07”
|30
|34
|ARUNAS GELAZNINKAS
|48h 18′ 27”
|31
|38
|XRAIDS TEAM
|48h 45′ 30”
|32
|31
|KTM FACTORY TEAM
|48h 46′ 45”
|33
|78
|TEAM JOG – NOMADE RACING
|49h 09′ 21”
|34
|39
|BENJAMIN MELOT
|49h 17′ 41”
|35
|33
|TEAM ALL TRACKS
|49h 50′ 23”
|36
|69
|TEAM VAYSSADE FLORENT
|50h 38′ 46”
|37
|61
|ANTHO MOTO SPORT – DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM
|50h 52′ 54”
|38
|52
|PETR VLCEK
|51h 51′ 33”
|39
|138
|TEAM REPAR’STORES
|52h 00′ 32”
|40
|130
|KLYMCIW RACING
|52h 40′ 26”
|41
|54
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|53h 37′ 39”
|42
|134
|WU PU DA HAI DAO DAKAR RALLY TEAM
|54h 14′ 28”
|43
|85
|NOMADE RACING
|54h 17′ 51”
|44
|71
|115MOTO
|54h 34′ 45”
|45
|72
|NOMADE RACING
|54h 51′ 52”
|46
|91
|XRAIDS TEAM
|54h 58′ 18”
|47
|57
|CAVELIUS TEAM
|55h 04′ 00”
|48
|49
|TEAM CASTEU
|55h 31′ 25”
|49
|106
|ALESSANDRO BARBERO
|55h 34′ 34”
|50
|97
|MARCIC
|55h 43′ 02”
|51
|60
|WU PU DA HAI DAO DAKAR RALLY TEAM
|55h 46′ 53”
|52
|107
|NOMADE RACING
|56h 04′ 31”
|53
|152
|BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM
|56h 09′ 08”
|54
|43
|BIG SHOCK RACING
|56h 14′ 54”
|55
|117
|BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM
|56h 28′ 16”
|56
|58
|RIDES 4 HOPE
|56h 29′ 26”
|57
|133
|TROYKATEAM
|56h 53′ 57”
|58
|63
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|56h 56′ 27”
|59
|113
|X RAIDS PJM GENERAL DEHEZA
|57h 09′ 16”
|60
|104
|BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM
|57h 30′ 54”
|61
|128
|CALIDOSO RACING TEAM
|57h 32′ 20”
|62
|139
|NOMADE RACING
|57h 39′ 37”
|63
|100
|STUART GREGORY
|58h 22′ 13”
|64
|84
|WU PU DA HAI DAO DAKAR RALLY TEAM
|58h 28′ 49”
|65
|127
|SEB COJEAN
|58h 40′ 19”
|66
|64
|XRAIDS TEAM
|59h 22′ 13”
|67
|129
|TEAM PRO TORK
|59h 31′ 37”
|68
|76
|RED BULL ROMANIACS
|59h 34′ 03”
|69
|81
|PEDREGA TEAM
|59h 40′ 09”
|70
|110
|BMS MOTO
|59h 54′ 11”
|71
|70
|MISHAL ALGHUNEIM
|60h 03′ 34”
|72
|82
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|60h 47′ 53”
|73
|111
|CESARE ZACCHETTI
|61h 02′ 32”
|74
|142
|BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM
|61h 04′ 02”
|75
|109
|NSM RACING TEAM
|61h 05′ 25”
|76
|158
|TREVOR WILSON
|61h 56′ 00”
|77
|120
|NOMADE RACING
|62h 05′ 19”
|78
|77
|TEAM JOG – ORIGINAL
|62h 15′ 21”
|79
|68
|IVAR CS TEAM
|64h 07′ 52”
|80
|145
|M.E.D. RACING TEAM
|64h 23′ 26”
|81
|114
|ADVENTURE-TECH
|64h 30′ 22”
|82
|89
|TMF RACING ASD
|65h 29′ 08”
|83
|108
|FN SPEED TEAM
|66h 55′ 30”
|84
|79
|TEAM JOG – ORIGINAL
|67h 07′ 54”
|85
|87
|CIUDAD AUTÓNOMA DE MELILLA RACHID RALLY
|67h 42′ 32”
|86
|98
|PONT GRUP YAMAHA
|68h 00′ 00”
|87
|99
|PONT GRUP YAMAHA
|68h 01′ 31”
|88
|136
|TEAM CASTEU
|68h 07′ 27”
|89
|94
|LALO BURGA
|68h 37′ 03”
|90
|103
|SAGHMEISTER TEAM
|70h 39′ 20”
|91
|125
|RALLYE FRED
|72h 10′ 52”
|92
|137
|TEAM CASTEU
|72h 32′ 22”
|93
|155
|ABC OLD FARM RACING
|74h 57′ 00”
|94
|154
|EDUARDO IGLESIAS SANCHEZ
|78h 22′ 13”
|95
|88
|TEAM TIERRASTUR
|79h 20′ 19”
|96
|143
|BAS DAKAR KTM RACING TEAM
|80h 27′ 03”