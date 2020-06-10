2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS received a well-deserved makeover this year, and it earned it by already being an excellent naked upright sport motorcycle. For 2002, the Z900 gets a beefed-up trellis frame with revised suspension settings, Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2 tires, a 4.3-inch TFT dash, sharper styling, and an LED headlight. We were already fully satisfied with the power, so we don’t mind that the smooth DOHC inline-4 was touched.

The new frame, suspension tuning, and Dunlops all conspire to improve the handling of the Kawasaki Z900 ABS. Thanks to a curb weight of just 468 pounds, the Z900 is highly maneuverable, making it easy to get the most out of its 948cc displacement powerplant. It is a comfortable motorcycle that you can ride in the canyons all day long, make your way through town on the weekend, or use as a daily commuter.

With the base model 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS under $9k, this motorcycle is an outstanding value.

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 948cc

Bore x stroke: 73.4 x 56.0mm

Compression ratio: 11.8:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 36mm Keihin throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist and slipper

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: High-tensile steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable horizontally mounted shock; 5.5 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 300mm petal-type discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brakes: 250mm petal-type disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.3 inches

Rake: 24.5 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 31.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 468 pounds

PRICES and COLORS

Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black: $8999 MSRP

Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Matte Fusion Silver: $9299 MSRP

