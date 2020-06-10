Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Buyers Guide 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS received a well-deserved makeover this year, and it earned it by already being an excellent naked upright sport motorcycle. For 2002, the Z900 gets a beefed-up trellis frame with revised suspension settings, Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2 tires, a 4.3-inch TFT dash, sharper styling, and an LED headlight. We were already fully satisfied with the power, so we don’t mind that the smooth DOHC inline-4 was touched.

The new frame, suspension tuning, and Dunlops all conspire to improve the handling of the Kawasaki Z900 ABS. Thanks to a curb weight of just 468 pounds, the Z900 is highly maneuverable, making it easy to get the most out of its 948cc displacement powerplant. It is a comfortable motorcycle that you can ride in the canyons all day long, make your way through town on the weekend, or use as a daily commuter.

With the base model 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS under $9k, this motorcycle is an outstanding value.

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 948cc
  • Bore x stroke: 73.4 x 56.0mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.8:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 36mm Keihin throttle bodies
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Assist and slipper
  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: High-tensile steel trellis
  • Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable horizontally mounted shock; 5.5 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 300mm petal-type discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brakes: 250mm petal-type disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
  • Rake: 24.5 degrees
  • Trail: 4.1 inches
  • Seat height: 31.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 468 pounds

PRICES and COLORS

  • Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black: $8999 MSRP
  • Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Matte Fusion Silver: $9299 MSRP

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Honda Monkey First Look: 60th Anniversary!
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Monkey First Look: 60th Anniversary!

Don Williams -
0
It’s the 60th anniversary of the Honda Monkey, and while we wish there was something new about the 2021 Honda Monkey, there’s not. Fortunately,...
Read more
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaró Extends Aprilia MotoGP Contract Through 2022

Don Williams -
0
Aleix Espargaró, who has been racing in MotoGP on the Aprilia RS-GP since 2017, has signed a two-year extension to his contract with the...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC4 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts for Players)

Don Williams -
0
We’re at the midway point in the seven-round Salt Lake City dash to the end of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Championship Series. There...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Although it’s the base model of the 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour range, that standard Gold Wing Tour is a fully equipped luxury touring...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sena SF1 Review: For Rider-to-Passenger Communication

Neil Wyenn -
0
Sena’s SF series is the company’s most basic line of devices. With the SF2 taking care of rider-to-rider communication, the SF1 is for rider-to-passenger...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyers Guide: We've got the specs, prices, and a concise ride review of the big bobber-inspired cruiser.
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS received a well-deserved makeover this year, and it earned it by already being an excellent naked upright sport motorcycle....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Monkey First Look: 60th Anniversary!

Don Williams -
0
It’s the 60th anniversary of the Honda Monkey, and while we wish there was something new about the 2021 Honda Monkey, there’s not. Fortunately,...
Read more
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaró Extends Aprilia MotoGP Contract Through 2022

Don Williams -
0
Aleix Espargaró, who has been racing in MotoGP on the Aprilia RS-GP since 2017, has signed a two-year extension to his contract with the...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC4 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts for Players)

Don Williams -
0
We’re at the midway point in the seven-round Salt Lake City dash to the end of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Championship Series. There...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Although it’s the base model of the 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour range, that standard Gold Wing Tour is a fully equipped luxury touring...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sena SF1 Review: For Rider-to-Passenger Communication

Neil Wyenn -
0
Sena’s SF series is the company’s most basic line of devices. With the SF2 taking care of rider-to-rider communication, the SF1 is for rider-to-passenger...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling