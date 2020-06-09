2021 Honda Monkey First Look: 60th Anniversary!

It’s the 60th anniversary of the Honda Monkey, and while we wish there was something new about the 2021 Honda Monkey, there’s not. Fortunately, there isn’t much we’d like to change about the funky little Monkey—except, perhaps, a Beastie Boys tribute model in brass (okay, that’s a different kind of Monkey).

The latest Monkey continues to be powered by a fuel-injected air-cooled SOHC powerplant that provides plenty of around-town fun. It’s the same motor found in the Grom and Super Cub models. The calling cards of the Monkey are its retro-styling, compact ergonomics, and a 60-year pedigree.

The first Monkey was produced in 1961 with a 50cc motor and no suspension—it was built as an attraction for Tama Tech, an amusement park Honda owned in Japan. Eventually, the Monkey made its way to the streets of Japan and Europe.

In 1968, the Honda Z50A K0 debuted in the United States. Dubbed the Mini-Trail, the US version had front suspension, but was not street legal. It was a revolutionary motorcycle that, along with the Yamaha DT-1 dual-sport bike, helped kickstart America’s 1970s off-road motorcycle boom. The spirit of the 1968 Honda Mini-Trail lives on in the current CRF50F.

The 1969 Honda Mini-Trail was the first street-legal Z50 Monkey bike in the United States, and the 60th anniversary Monkey is a worthy descendent of that influential motorcycle.

2021 Honda Monkey Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontal four-stroke single

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm

Compression ratio: 9.3:1

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Air

Valvetrain: SOHC, two valves

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Multiplate wet

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 4.1 inches

Tires: Vee Rubber

Front tire: 120/80 x 12

Rear tire: 130/80 x 12

Front brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Optional ($200 additional)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 46.5 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.2 inches

Seat height: 30.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.5 gallons

Curb weight: 232 pounds

Colors: Pearl Glittering Blue (standard); Pearl Nebula Red

PRICES