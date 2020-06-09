SLC4 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts for Players)

We’re at the midway point in the seven-round Salt Lake City dash to the end of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Championship Series. There has been some turmoil for RMFantasySX.com players, but things have settled down for the most part. While there are never sure things, some picks can get pretty close. Let’s take a look at our SLC4 fantasy supercross tips—round 14 of the series.

1. It’s still Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb in the top two positions. Picking anyone other than these two for 1-2 is risky business. Tomac has two wins and a runner-up slot, with Webb taking a win and two P2 finishes. In the muddy conditions, no one was within 30 seconds of the pair, and they lapped up to P4. The only decision you have to make is which one do you think will win on Wednesday. It’s a toss-up, then cross your fingers.

2. Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne have been sewing up the P3 and P4 slots. Anderson has gone 4-4-3 in Salt Lake City, with Osborne scoring 5-3-4. Keep in mind that the duo has earned these finishes in dramatically different weather and track conditions. As with Tomac and Webb, it’s your call for the final order of these two. However, you can be pretty sure they’ll be in P3 and P4. Take your pick and hope for the best.

3. The tea leaves are not clear for P5. There have been three different P5 finishes at Rice-Eccles Stadium–Osborne, Ken Roczen, and Malcolm Stewart. Let’s look at each one individually, plus some dark horses.

4. Zach Osborne has moved up a notch. Sure, you can put him down for P5 and score five or ten points, but everything points to Osborne continuing to be a P3 or P4 play.

5. Ken Roczen is on a 1-2-3-5-10 slide. It’s painful to watch, but things are not going well for Roczen, other than his wife expecting in September. After finishing in P10 on Sunday, Roczen blamed tire selection after getting flat in the Heat race on his woes. Still, it’s hard to ignore his confessed breathing issues. Regardless, you can’t count Roczen entirely out, as he still has his speed, if not his endurance.

6. Malcolm Stewart took P5 on Sunday, and certainly could do it again on Wednesday. Stewart has been working toward the top five all year, and finally got it in the SLC3 mud. He has a P6, plus four P7s. With Roczen and Justin Barcia having problems, those P7s can be a string of P5 finishes. Put Stewart down as a robust P5 choice.

7. Dean Wilson is a legit P5 contender. In the three SLC races, Stewart has gone 11-7-5, while Wilson has finished 10-6-6. The pair have finished next to each other for four consecutive rounds when you include Daytona. Wilson beat Stewart in the first three of those confrontations, though Stewart broke through on Sunday to be the first of the two riders to have a P5 result. Wilson is as good a choice for P5 on Wednesday as Stewart.

8. For the big risk-takers, you have three longshots for P5. Take a look at Barcia, Justin Brayton, and Martín Dávalos. If Barcia can somehow get back his pre-SLC form, he’s a solid top-five choice. Brayton is 9-9-7 in SLC, and Dávalos has gone 6-11-8. Neither are smart choices, but if you need to make up 15 points on almost everyone else, one of the Barcia, Brayton, and Dávalos trio could surprise.

9. Picking the Wild Card can make a good round a great round, but it’s the hardest one to get right. This week it’s P7, and the higher position makes it a bit easier. Stewart has four P7s this year, so he knows that slot. Brayton’s 9-9-7 performances in SLC point toward a solid P7 pick, as does the 10-6-6 run of Wilson. We’re looking at Stewart and Wilson battling for P5, so we like Brayton as the P7 Wild Card pick. Less likely, though still reasonable, choices are Dávalos and Roczen.

10 The Salt Lake City weather won’t be a factor on Wednesday. When the 450SX Main Event starts, it will be in the mid-70s, a light breeze, and no chance of rain.

11. You don’t want to miss the race, so check out our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule for cable and streaming details.

Photography by Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, and Ryne Swanberg

The author is in the top three percent of RMFantasySX.com players.

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 13 of 17 rounds)