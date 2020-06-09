Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Buyers Guide 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Although it’s the base model of the 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour range, that standard Gold Wing Tour is a fully equipped luxury touring motorcycle.

A potent flat-6 1833cc motor with Honda’s proprietary Unicam valve train and four-valves per cylinder moves the 2020 Gold Wing Tour along. Power is on-tap everywhere, making high-speed passes child’s play. The top ratio of the six-speed transmission acts as an overdrive, giving the Gold Wing Tour a fuel consumption estimation of 42 mpg. There are four ride modes, including an Eco option to squeeze even more distance out of a gallon of ethyl. Cruise control is standard.

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Using a single shock suspension arrangement at both ends, there is more than four inches of travel for both wheels, and it is incredibly plush. There are no manual dampening adjustments, though the settings are electronically altered when you switch between the Tour, Sport, Rain, and Econ ride modes. The 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour is steady as she goes on the highway, yet responds with sportbike-like confidence in the twisties. ABS and linked braking are standard.

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Buyers Guide - luxury touring motorcycle

Comfort is the 2020 Gold Wing Tour’s calling card, and the rider and passenger are well-served. The upright seating position is natural, though some will wish for floorboards that allow a wider range of foot placements. The windshield is electronically adjustable over a range of nearly five inches.

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Buyers Guide and review

Other goodies include Apple CarPlay, GPS, hill start assist, a proximity smart key, electronic reverse, tire pressure monitoring, and a sophisticated control pod for the electronic features right at your left thumb.

The Gold Wing is a legendary brand for Honda, and the 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour takes everything to a new level.

 

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed 6-cylinder
  • Displacement: 1833cc
  • Bore x stroke: 73 x 73mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC Unicam; 4 vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed, plus electric reverse
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable double-wishbone w/ Showa shock; 4.3 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted electronically adjustable spring-preload Showa shock; 4.1 inches
  • Front tire: 130/70 x 18; Bridgestone Exedra G853
  • Rear tire: 200/55 x 16; Bridgestone Exedra G852
  • Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 6-piston Nissin calipers
  • Rear brake: 316mm disc w/ 3-piston Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 66.7 inches
  • Rake: 30.5 degrees
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Seat height: 29.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.6 gallons
  • Estimate fuel consumption: 42 mpg
  • Curb weight: 787 pounds
  • Colors: Candy Ardent Red/Black; Pearl Glare White
  • 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Price: $27,500 MSRP

 

Previous articleSena SF1 Review: For Rider-to-Passenger Communication
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Sena SF1 Review: For Rider-to-Passenger Communication

Neil Wyenn -
0
Sena’s SF series is the company’s most basic line of devices. With the SF2 taking care of rider-to-rider communication, the SF1 is for rider-to-passenger...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyers Guide: We've got the specs, prices, and a concise ride review of the big bobber-inspired cruiser.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC3 Supercross Results and Coverage: Epic Tomac vs. Webb Battle

Don Williams -
0
In a battle for the ages, Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series leader Eli Tomac went at it tooth and nail with defending champion...
Read more
Gear / Parts

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories First Look

Don Williams -
0
Summer’s here, and it’s time to start thinking about travel again. MV Agusta has teamed up with TecknoMonster for some high-end travel accessories that...
Read more
Community

Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa Team Up For Hunger Charities

Don Williams -
0
If you are a fan of Harley-Davidson, Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and feeding hungry people, this raffle by the All In Challenge Foundation is...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

Kurt Nicoll Champion MX Vet Training: One-On-One

Don Williams -
0
Although it’s not often that you get a chance to get one-on-one coaching from a motocross legend, Kurt Nicoll is offering just that in...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Although it’s the base model of the 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour range, that standard Gold Wing Tour is a fully equipped luxury touring...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sena SF1 Review: For Rider-to-Passenger Communication

Neil Wyenn -
0
Sena’s SF series is the company’s most basic line of devices. With the SF2 taking care of rider-to-rider communication, the SF1 is for rider-to-passenger...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyers Guide: We've got the specs, prices, and a concise ride review of the big bobber-inspired cruiser.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC3 Supercross Results and Coverage: Epic Tomac vs. Webb Battle

Don Williams -
0
In a battle for the ages, Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series leader Eli Tomac went at it tooth and nail with defending champion...
Read more
Gear / Parts

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories First Look

Don Williams -
0
Summer’s here, and it’s time to start thinking about travel again. MV Agusta has teamed up with TecknoMonster for some high-end travel accessories that...
Read more
Community

Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa Team Up For Hunger Charities

Don Williams -
0
If you are a fan of Harley-Davidson, Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and feeding hungry people, this raffle by the All In Challenge Foundation is...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling