2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Although it’s the base model of the 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour range, that standard Gold Wing Tour is a fully equipped luxury touring motorcycle.

A potent flat-6 1833cc motor with Honda’s proprietary Unicam valve train and four-valves per cylinder moves the 2020 Gold Wing Tour along. Power is on-tap everywhere, making high-speed passes child’s play. The top ratio of the six-speed transmission acts as an overdrive, giving the Gold Wing Tour a fuel consumption estimation of 42 mpg. There are four ride modes, including an Eco option to squeeze even more distance out of a gallon of ethyl. Cruise control is standard.

Using a single shock suspension arrangement at both ends, there is more than four inches of travel for both wheels, and it is incredibly plush. There are no manual dampening adjustments, though the settings are electronically altered when you switch between the Tour, Sport, Rain, and Econ ride modes. The 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour is steady as she goes on the highway, yet responds with sportbike-like confidence in the twisties. ABS and linked braking are standard.

Comfort is the 2020 Gold Wing Tour’s calling card, and the rider and passenger are well-served. The upright seating position is natural, though some will wish for floorboards that allow a wider range of foot placements. The windshield is electronically adjustable over a range of nearly five inches.

Other goodies include Apple CarPlay, GPS, hill start assist, a proximity smart key, electronic reverse, tire pressure monitoring, and a sophisticated control pod for the electronic features right at your left thumb.

The Gold Wing is a legendary brand for Honda, and the 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour takes everything to a new level.

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed 6-cylinder

Displacement: 1833cc

Bore x stroke: 73 x 73mm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: SOHC Unicam; 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed, plus electric reverse

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable double-wishbone w/ Showa shock; 4.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted electronically adjustable spring-preload Showa shock; 4.1 inches

Front tire: 130/70 x 18; Bridgestone Exedra G853

Rear tire: 200/55 x 16; Bridgestone Exedra G852

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 6-piston Nissin calipers

Rear brake: 316mm disc w/ 3-piston Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES