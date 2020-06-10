Wednesday, June 10, 2020
2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Yes, you can go touring in style for under $10k. While many may discount an 805cc V-twin tourer, the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T is undoubtedly a capable short- and medium-distance tourer.

The liquid-cooled motor is torquey, yet it has enough top end for a rider to cruise at highway speeds without feeling put out. Sure, we would like to see a six-speed transmission, but the wide power spread of the C50T’s motor gets by with a five-speed.

The windshield is massive, providing plenty of protection for the rider. If you find yourself using the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T around town, the windshield is easily removable. With a wide handlebar and forward floorboards, the ergonomics are not cramped on the C50T.

Although it’s not adjustable, the Boulevard C50T has plenty of suspension travel. Over four inches in the rear, with help from a linkage array for the shock, and 5.5 inches from the front fork.

The stylish white-walled IRC Grand High Speed GS-23 tires take care of the modest needs of the C50T. The small tourer is all about smoothness, and that handling is relaxed thanks to a 33.2-degree rake, so the tires don’t see much stress. Regardless, they look great on the 16-/15-inch wire-spoke wheels.

The studded seat and saddlebags look like leather, but cost-cutting means they are made of synthetic material. Fortunately, the bags are roomy, and the seat is comfortable—the passenger even gets a backrest.

Don’t let its displacement dissuade you from considering the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T as a legitimate touring motorcycle.

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: 45-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 805cc
  • Bore x stroke: 83 x 74.4mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.4:1
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve throttle body
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 5.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches
  • Tires: IRC Grand High Speed GS-23
  • Front: 130/90 x 16
  • Rear: 170/80 x 15
  • Front brake: Disc
  • Rear brake: Drum
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.2 inches
  • Rake: 33.2 degrees
  • Trail: 5.4 inches
  • Seat height: 27.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.1 gallons
  • Curb weight: 644 pounds
  • Color: Metallic Oort Gray No. 3
  • 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T MSRP: $9599

