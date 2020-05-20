2020 BMW F 850 GS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

The ADV waypoint between BMW’s diminutive G 310 GS and the behemoth R 1250 GS, the 2020 BMW F 850 GS is ready for both dirt and the street. Signaling the F 850 GS’s intentions is the 21-/17-inch wheel combination shod with Continental Twinduro TKC 80 tire; the 850 is focused on off-road performance—and it’s not even the Adventure model.
With over eight inches of suspension travel at both ends, and a seat height of under 34 inches, the BMW F 850 GS is definitely manageable when the pavement ends. Indeed, it is still an outstanding street-going motorcycle, with 90 horsepower available from the parallel twin, and a hefty 63 ft-lbs of torque at 6250 rpm. Handling is fine on the street, even with the ADV tires and 21-inch front wheel. The four-gallon tank and 57 mpg mean you don’t have to keep close tabs on gas stations.
The standard BMW F 850 GS has a nice array of electronics, including two ride modes, ride-by-wire, traction control, and defeatable ABS. BMW also has a factory upgrade path that includes three different packages—Essential, Premium, and Select—that offer a wide range of goodies ranging from up/down quickshifter to additional riding modes to semi-active electronic suspension. With a base MSPR of $13,345, you can get the sticker over $16,000. However, at that price, the 2020 BMW F 850 GS is truly a premium ADV motorcycle.
2020 BMW F 850 GS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 853cc
- Bore x stroke: 84mm x 77mm
- Maximum power: 90 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 63 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Maximum speed: 125 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 48mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Endless O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel space frame w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted fork; 8.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.6 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front wheel: 21 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
- Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brake: 305mm floating discs w/ dual-piston floating calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.7 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 5.0 inches
- Seat height: 33.9 inches (optional seats from 32.9 to 35 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 57 mpg
- Curb weight: 504 pounds
2020 BMW F 850 GS Prices and Colors
- Racing Red: $13,345 MSRP
- Pollux Metallic Matte/Executive Style: $13,620 MSRP (includes handguards)
- Light White w/ Blue & White Accents/Rally Style: $13,620 MSRP (includes handguards)
2020 BMW F 850 GS Photo Gallery