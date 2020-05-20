Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Motorcycle Types Adventure / Dual-Sport 2020 BMW F 850 GS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

The ADV waypoint between BMW’s diminutive G 310 GS and the behemoth R 1250 GS, the 2020 BMW F 850 GS is ready for both dirt and the street. Signaling the F 850 GS’s intentions is the 21-/17-inch wheel combination shod with Continental Twinduro TKC 80 tire; the 850 is focused on off-road performance—and it’s not even the Adventure model.

2020 BMW F 850 GS Buyers Guide - MSRP

With over eight inches of suspension travel at both ends, and a seat height of under 34 inches, the BMW F 850 GS is definitely manageable when the pavement ends. Indeed, it is still an outstanding street-going motorcycle, with 90 horsepower available from the parallel twin, and a hefty 63 ft-lbs of torque at 6250 rpm. Handling is fine on the street, even with the ADV tires and 21-inch front wheel. The four-gallon tank and 57 mpg mean you don’t have to keep close tabs on gas stations.

2020 BMW F 850 GS - Adventure Motorcycle

The standard BMW F 850 GS has a nice array of electronics, including two ride modes, ride-by-wire, traction control, and defeatable ABS. BMW also has a factory upgrade path that includes three different packages—Essential, Premium, and Select—that offer a wide range of goodies ranging from up/down quickshifter to additional riding modes to semi-active electronic suspension. With a base MSPR of $13,345, you can get the sticker over $16,000. However, at that price, the 2020 BMW F 850 GS is truly a premium ADV motorcycle.

2020 BMW F 850 GS Specs

ENGINE

  • ​​Type: Parallel twin
  • ​​Displacement: 853cc
  • ​​Bore x stroke: 84mm x 77mm
  • Maximum power: 90 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 63 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 125 mph
  • ​​Compression ratio: 12.7:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • ​​Fueling: EFI w/ 48mm throttle body
  • ​​Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
  • ​​Final drive: Endless O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • ​​Frame: Tubular steel space frame w/ load-bearing engine
  • ​​Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted fork; 8.0 inches
  • ​​Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.6 inches
  • Wheels: Wire-spoke
  • Front wheel: 21 x 2.15
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
  • Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80
  • ​​​​Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • ​​Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 305mm floating discs w/ dual-piston floating calipers
  • ​​Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • ​​Wheelbase: 62.7 inches
  • ​​Rake: 28 degrees
  • ​​Trail: 5.0 inches
  • ​​Seat height: 33.9 inches (optional seats from 32.9 to 35 inches)
  • ​​Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 57 mpg
  • ​​​​Curb weight: 504 pounds

2020 BMW F 850 GS Prices and Colors

  • Racing Red: $13,345 MSRP
  • Pollux Metallic Matte/Executive Style: $13,620 MSRP (includes handguards)
  • Light White w/ Blue & White Accents/Rally Style: $13,620 MSRP (includes handguards)

2020 BMW F 850 GS Photo Gallery

 

