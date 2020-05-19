Wednesday, May 20, 2020
2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Enters Production In June

If you are in a hurry to get the limited edition 2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 naked hyperbike, you will be happy to know that production will begin in June at Lake Varese. Those who preordered the stunning €34,000 motorcycle will be first in line for the 300 units that will be produced.

We had our first look at the 2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 late last year, and we ran down its stunning list of capabilities. The motor puts out a claimed peak of 208 horsepower at the crank, with a top speed in excess of 186 mph. If that’s not enough, the optional Racing Kit pushes maximum output to 212 horsepower. These numbers put the Rush 1000 into rarefied company in the naked upright sportbike world.

There are all sorts of electronics available, including eight levels of traction control, Bosch 9 Plus Race ABS, up/down quickshifter, wheelie control, launch control, and electronically active Öhlins EC suspension.

The Race Kit includes a titanium dual-exhaust muffler with a carbon fiber cover sporting CNCed billet aluminum inserts. A special ECU takes advantage of the muffler’s flow characteristics. As you’ll likely be flying solo with the Race Kit, the passenger seat gets a carbon fiber cover.

Based on the MV Agusta Brutale 1000, the Rush 1000 also gets a number of special styling details. The front wheel is a wire-spoke design, the rear of the motorcycle is cleaned up considerably, lots of titanium fasteners, a new five-inch TFT display, and the paint is exclusive to the Rush 1000.

The Rush 1000 is something of a statement motorcycle for MV Agusta. “With the production of the Rush 1000 starting this coming June, we are right on track with respect to our five-year industrial plan announced a few weeks ago,” says MV Agusta Motors CEO Timur Sardarov. “As we are breaking new ground in our expansion journey into new segments and new markets, MV Agusta will continue to produce amazing works of exclusive motorcycle art from its headquarters in Italy, remaining true to its heritage of performance, elegance, and state-of-the-art technology. I am sure this incredibly attractive model will meet the enthusiasm of the proud new owners.”

2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 998cc
  • Bore x stroke: 79 x 50.9mm
  • Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
  • Maximum speed: Over 186 mph
  • Compression ratio: 13.4:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
  • Fueling: 4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni w/ 4 upper fuel injectors by Magnet Marelli; Mikuni throttle body
  • Cooling: Liquid and oil
  • Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly trellis w/ adjustable aluminum swingarm
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins NIX EC 43mm fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins EC TTX shock; 4.7 inches
  • Front wheel: Wire-spoked aluminum alloy; 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: Aluminum alloy; 17 x 6.00
  • Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 200/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: Floating 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema calipers and Brembo radial pump
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • ABS: Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and RLM

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.7 inches
  • Rake: N/A
  • Trail: 3.82 inches
  • Seat height: 33.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg
  • Dry weight: 410 pounds
  • Curb weight: N/A

COLORS

  • Dark Metallic Matt Gray/Mamba Red
  • Matt Carbon/Metallic Bronze

2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Price: €34,000 MSRP

2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Photo Gallery

 

 

 

