2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Competition Registration Opens

It’s time to celebrate our motorcycling heritage, and registration is now open for racing at the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. As has been the case since 1995, the event will be held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. This year, the gathering runs from July 10-12.

There are five types of racing at the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days—road racing, flat track, hare scrambles, motocross, and trials. If you in your class in anything but flat track, you will be picking up an AMA National #1 plate for your troubles.

If you do well in the expert class in your pavement-free motorcycle racing discipline, there’s a chance you can be named AMA Off-Road Vintage Grand Champion or AMA Senior Off-Road Vintage Grand Champion.

The flat track racing is held on July 11 at nearby Ashland County Fairgrounds, as part of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series—no one-and-done for the oval track crowd.

If you’re not up for racing but still have the need to get the wheels rolling, there will be pit bike and holeshot exhibitions.

To get an idea of what class of racing might fit you and your vintage motorcycle, the AMA has an authoritative webpage that will tell you what you need to know.

Those interested in road racing have until July 1 to preregister. WERA has the info you need in a PDF. Everyone else has until July 6, and can surf to this page to get started.

If being a spectator is your goal, tickets are now on sale. A weekend pass runs $60. If you can only make it on Friday or Saturday, a single-day ticket costs $40. Sunday admission is $35. If you’re 13 or older, you pay full price—12 and under are free.

AMA members can cut $15 off the ticket price by purchasing tickets by June 12 at VintageMotorcycleDays.com. There, they can also reserve a tent camping spot for $50 for the weekend (admission ticket also required).

Those who aren’t AMA members can go straight to the Mid-Ohio website. Keep in mind that you’ll pay $10 extra per ticket on-site, so buying in advance pays off. It’s also worth knowing that the proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days go to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio.

Although AMA is aware of the various COVID-19 issues and restrictions, it still expects for the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days to happen. Out of a population of 11.7 million people in Ohio, there have been 1846 “probable” COVID-19 deaths to date, with 60 percent of those in nursing homes. The AMA will keep you alerted to the event’s status on its social media outlets and the AMA website.