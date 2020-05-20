2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

The Suzuki Burgman 650 Executive taking care of the premium scooter crowd that likes to tour the country, while the Burgman 200 does the yeoman’s work of getting people around town. That leaves a considerable gulf for the 2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS to fill as an all-around scooter capable of doing the jobs of the other two Burgmans, though in a different way.

As a city scooter, the Burgman 400 ABS is neither dauntingly large nor excessively agile. Instead, it provides an excellent platform for confidence-inspiring urban scootering. Nothing happens too fast, yet the 400cc motor has plenty of power to sprint away from the traffic when the light turns green. You definitely never feel overwhelmed when making your way in-town on the Burgman 400.

Weekend trips are not out of the question on the Burgman 400 ABS. Although you’ll want the 650 if you’re going to go two-up, for a solo rider, the liquid-cooled DOHC motor has enough power to cruise the open highway. The fairing offers plenty of wind protection, and you can throw a weekend’s worth of cargo under the seat.

The 2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS isn’t a standout in any one category. Instead, it offers a flexibility that makes it appealing to someone entering the scooter market with plenty of plans of things to do.

2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 400cc

Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 77.6mm

Compression ratio: 10.6:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Wet sump

Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

Final drive: V-belt

FRAME

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable linkage-assisted shock; 3.9 inches

Tires: Dunlop Scootsmart G

Front tire: 120/70 x 15

Rear tire: 150/70 x 13

Front brake: 260mm discs

Rear brake: 210mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 62.2 inches

Rake: 25.1 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 29.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons

Curb weight: 474 pounds

Color: Metallic Matte Black No. 2

2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS Price: $8299 MSRP

