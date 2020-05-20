Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Buyers Guide 2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

The Suzuki Burgman 650 Executive taking care of the premium scooter crowd that likes to tour the country, while the Burgman 200 does the yeoman’s work of getting people around town. That leaves a considerable gulf for the 2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS to fill as an all-around scooter capable of doing the jobs of the other two Burgmans, though in a different way.

2020 Suzuki Burgman ABS Buyers Guide - Price

As a city scooter, the Burgman 400 ABS is neither dauntingly large nor excessively agile. Instead, it provides an excellent platform for confidence-inspiring urban scootering. Nothing happens too fast, yet the 400cc motor has plenty of power to sprint away from the traffic when the light turns green. You definitely never feel overwhelmed when making your way in-town on the Burgman 400.

2020 Suzuki Burgman ABS Buyers Guide - MSRP

Weekend trips are not out of the question on the Burgman 400 ABS. Although you’ll want the 650 if you’re going to go two-up, for a solo rider, the liquid-cooled DOHC motor has enough power to cruise the open highway. The fairing offers plenty of wind protection, and you can throw a weekend’s worth of cargo under the seat.

The 2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS isn’t a standout in any one category. Instead, it offers a flexibility that makes it appealing to someone entering the scooter market with plenty of plans of things to do.

2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 400cc
  • Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 77.6mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.6:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Starting: Electric
  • Lubrication: Wet sump
  • Transmission: Fully automatic CVT
  • Final drive: V-belt

FRAME

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.3 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable linkage-assisted shock; 3.9 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Scootsmart G
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 15
  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 13
  • Front brake: 260mm discs
  • Rear brake: 210mm disc
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 62.2 inches
  • Rake: 25.1 degrees
  • Trail: 4.0 inches
  • Seat height: 29.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 474 pounds
  • Color: Metallic Matte Black No. 2

2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS Price: $8299 MSRP

2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Competition Registration Opens
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Competition Registration Opens

Don Williams -
0
It’s time to celebrate our motorcycling heritage, and registration is now open for racing at the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. As has been...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 BMW F 850 GS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The ADV waypoint between BMW’s diminutive G 310 GS and the behemoth R 1250 GS, the 2020 BMW F 850 GS is ready for...
Read more
News

2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Enters Production In June

Don Williams -
0
If you are in a hurry to get the limited edition 2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 naked hyperbike, you will be happy to know...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Somewear Global Hotspot Review: The No Service Alternative

Neil Wyenn -
0
You are on your way to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally the first full week of August in a group of six...
Read more
Community

Orange County Choppers Teams Up With Frei.Wild For New Album

Don Williams -
0
Orange County Choppers stalwarts Paul Teutul Sr., his youngest son Mikey Teutul, and Alex Franco have teamed up with the sometimes-controversial Italian-German hard rock...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 KTM 350 EXC-F Review (12 Fast Facts): Dirty Dual Sport

Don Williams -
0
On a seemingly relentless quest of continuous improvement, the 2020 KTM 350 EXC-F is a nearly all-new motorcycle this year with a fresh chassis...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The Suzuki Burgman 650 Executive taking care of the premium scooter crowd that likes to tour the country, while the Burgman 200 does the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Competition Registration Opens

Don Williams -
0
It’s time to celebrate our motorcycling heritage, and registration is now open for racing at the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. As has been...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 BMW F 850 GS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The ADV waypoint between BMW’s diminutive G 310 GS and the behemoth R 1250 GS, the 2020 BMW F 850 GS is ready for...
Read more
News

2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Enters Production In June

Don Williams -
0
If you are in a hurry to get the limited edition 2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 naked hyperbike, you will be happy to know...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Somewear Global Hotspot Review: The No Service Alternative

Neil Wyenn -
0
You are on your way to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally the first full week of August in a group of six...
Read more
Community

Orange County Choppers Teams Up With Frei.Wild For New Album

Don Williams -
0
Orange County Choppers stalwarts Paul Teutul Sr., his youngest son Mikey Teutul, and Alex Franco have teamed up with the sometimes-controversial Italian-German hard rock...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling