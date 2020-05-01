2020 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Significantly updated last year, the 2020 Honda CB500X returns with no price increases. The 471cc twin-cylinder engine has a torquey bent, which serves it well as an urban assault motorcycle, as well as a lightweight Adventure mount. Likewise, the longish fixed-damping suspension travel that helps you traverse off-pavement routes also works to isolate you from the hard knocks of city streets. The Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires—mounted on a 17-/19-inch tire combo—definitely have a street slant, so those interesting in spending quality time in the dirt will want something knobbier. Ground clearance is decent, with over seven inches of daylight under the chassis.

Natural ergonomics encourage all-day expeditions on the 2020 Honda CB500X. The windshield makes freeway riding less arduous, as the motor produces the power required to handle interstates. Slowing down the CB500X is a huge 320mm disc and a four-piston Nissin caliper. ABS is a $300 option—take it if you’ll be sticking to the pavement. If you want to ride in the dirt, keep in mind that the ABS is not defeatable. Weighing in at 430 pounds, the CB500X is a welcoming entry point to the world of ADV riding, even if your primary use is as an excellent commuter motorcycle.

Note: European edition shown

2020 Honda CB500X Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel-twin

Displacement: 471cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Tires: Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour

Front tire: 110/80 x 19

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 56.9 inches

Rake: 27.5 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.6 gallons

Curb Weight: 430 pounds

Color: Grand Prix Red

2020 Honda CB500X Price: $6699 MSRP

2020 Honda CB500X ABS Price: $6999 MSRP