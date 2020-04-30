Thursday, April 30, 2020
2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Led by a stylishly narrow 21-inch front wheel and prodded 58 ft-lbs for torque feed to a meaty 180mm Dunlop rear tire, the 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom hits all the marks for an urban cruiser ready for profiling. Boasting 33 degrees of rake and over seven inches of trail, the Vulcan 900 Custom has both stability and attitude. Handling isn’t sluggish, however, due to a manageable curb weight of 611 pounds and the agility offered by the light-steering front tire.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom - Price

Ergonomics are relaxed, with the high-riser bars coming back to the rider. The forward controls are not extreme, so the riders’ legs are in a natural position.  The seat is wide and comfortable, sitting just inches above the pavement. The passenger accommodations are spare, but there. Long travel suspension keeps everyone from being jarred by road imperfections.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom - MSRP

Despite putting out maximum torque at 3500 rpm, the 903cc V-twin is ready to spin up as needed, with the dual slash-cut exhausts looking menacing. The motor’s broad powerband gives the rider plenty of flexibility when working through traffic, down rural roads, or cruising along the highway. A five-speed transmission gets the job done, and Kawasaki’s exclusive Positive Neutral Finder makes it easy to click into neutral at a stoplight.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 55-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 903cc
  • Bore x stroke: 88.0 x 74.2mm
  • Maximum torque: 58 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ dual Keihin 34mm throttle bodies
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 5-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted shock; 4.1 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop D404
  • Front tire: 80/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 180/70 x 15
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 270mm disc
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64.8 inches
  • Rake: 33 degrees
  • Trail: 7.2 inches
  • Seat height: 27.0 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
  • Curb weight: 611 pounds
  • Color: Metallic Matte Graphite Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Price: $8499

