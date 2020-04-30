2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Led by a stylishly narrow 21-inch front wheel and prodded 58 ft-lbs for torque feed to a meaty 180mm Dunlop rear tire, the 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom hits all the marks for an urban cruiser ready for profiling. Boasting 33 degrees of rake and over seven inches of trail, the Vulcan 900 Custom has both stability and attitude. Handling isn’t sluggish, however, due to a manageable curb weight of 611 pounds and the agility offered by the light-steering front tire.

Ergonomics are relaxed, with the high-riser bars coming back to the rider. The forward controls are not extreme, so the riders’ legs are in a natural position. The seat is wide and comfortable, sitting just inches above the pavement. The passenger accommodations are spare, but there. Long travel suspension keeps everyone from being jarred by road imperfections.

Despite putting out maximum torque at 3500 rpm, the 903cc V-twin is ready to spin up as needed, with the dual slash-cut exhausts looking menacing. The motor’s broad powerband gives the rider plenty of flexibility when working through traffic, down rural roads, or cruising along the highway. A five-speed transmission gets the job done, and Kawasaki’s exclusive Positive Neutral Finder makes it easy to click into neutral at a stoplight.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Specs

ENGINE

Type: 55-degree V-twin

Displacement: 903cc

Bore x stroke: 88.0 x 74.2mm

Maximum torque: 58 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ dual Keihin 34mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 5-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted shock; 4.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop D404

Front tire: 80/90 x 21

Rear tire: 180/70 x 15

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 270mm disc

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.8 inches

Rake: 33 degrees

Trail: 7.2 inches

Seat height: 27.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons

Curb weight: 611 pounds

Color: Metallic Matte Graphite Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Price: $8499