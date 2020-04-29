Good News Travels Fast Here: Ultimate Motorcycling Editorial Position

For an optimist like me, the last couple of months have been trying times. Regardless, I prefer to accent the positive rather than dwell on the negative. It might not be the profit-driven style that most of the news media thrives on, but that is neither who I am nor who I want to be.

If you’ve been reading our website—and I hope you are—please note how we cover stories. Rather than looking at something negative and exaggerating it in an effort to get you to click, we prefer to highlight the encouraging information. We don’t hide the truth, as that doesn’t benefit anyone. Instead, we emphasize the upbeat, which is healthy when it is there to be found.

While some events won’t be happening in 2020—The Quail Motorcycle Gathering and the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials come to mind—the dates have been set for the 2021 editions. So, we can make the loss of the 2020 events the story, or we talk about the opportunity to come together in 2021. I am firmly in the camp of latter. That’s our editorial position, and I’m proud of it.

Let’s go riding. Fortuna audaces iuvat.