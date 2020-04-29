Thursday, April 30, 2020
2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

When you ask non-motorcyclists to describe a motorcycle, many of them will come up with something that looks very much like the 2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe. Its iconic look is one that a rider from the 1950s would immediately recognize, with its hardtail look, air-cooled V-twin motor, deeply valanced fenders, tank-mounted speedometer, triple headlights (albeit LEDs), wire-spoke wheels with whitewall tires, and plenty of chrome.

2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Buyer's Guide

Underneath the timeless good looks of the 2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe is an impressive motorcycle to ride. The Milwaukee-Eight 107 is good for 109 ft-lbs of torque at just 3000 rpm, and it hauls around the 697-pound Deluxe authoritatively. The modern Softail frame handles well, and the suspension is entirely up to snuff, with the Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork leading the way. The seating position relaxed, with floorboards and wide handlebars. It’s a motorcycle that is a treat to ride, as people look on admiringly.

2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
  • Displacement: 107ci
  • Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
  • Maximum torque: 109 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Valvetrain: Single cam; 4 vpc
  • Exhaust: 2-into-2 shorty dual
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches
  • Wheels: Chrome wire-spoke
  • Front: 16 x 3.00
  • Rear: 16 x 3.00
  • Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D402
  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16
  • Rear tire: 140/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston fixed caliper
  • Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 5.7 inches
  • Lean angle, right and left: 28 degrees
  • Seat height: 26.8 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
  • Curb weight: 697 pounds

2020 HARLEY-DAVIDSON DELUXE COLORS/PRICES

  • Vivid Black: $18,399 MSRP
  • Midnight Blue; Stone Washed White Pearl: $18,799 MSRP
  • Billiard Red/Vivid Black; $19,149 MSRP
  • Scorched Orange/Silver Flux: $19,449 MSRP

2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Photo Gallery

