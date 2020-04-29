2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

When you ask non-motorcyclists to describe a motorcycle, many of them will come up with something that looks very much like the 2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe. Its iconic look is one that a rider from the 1950s would immediately recognize, with its hardtail look, air-cooled V-twin motor, deeply valanced fenders, tank-mounted speedometer, triple headlights (albeit LEDs), wire-spoke wheels with whitewall tires, and plenty of chrome.

Underneath the timeless good looks of the 2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe is an impressive motorcycle to ride. The Milwaukee-Eight 107 is good for 109 ft-lbs of torque at just 3000 rpm, and it hauls around the 697-pound Deluxe authoritatively. The modern Softail frame handles well, and the suspension is entirely up to snuff, with the Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork leading the way. The seating position relaxed, with floorboards and wide handlebars. It’s a motorcycle that is a treat to ride, as people look on admiringly.

2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Maximum torque: 109 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: Single cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2 shorty dual

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches

Wheels: Chrome wire-spoke

Front: 16 x 3.00

Rear: 16 x 3.00

Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D402

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 140/80 x 16

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston fixed caliper

Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 5.7 inches

Lean angle, right and left: 28 degrees

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 697 pounds

2020 HARLEY-DAVIDSON DELUXE COLORS/PRICES

Vivid Black: $18,399 MSRP

Midnight Blue; Stone Washed White Pearl: $18,799 MSRP

Billiard Red/Vivid Black; $19,149 MSRP

Scorched Orange/Silver Flux: $19,449 MSRP

2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Photo Gallery