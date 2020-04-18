Saturday, April 18, 2020
Community Rizoma Moving Toward Restarting Production: "We're Riding Back"

Signs that the world is emerging from the COVID-19 crisis are always welcome news. Northern Italy’s Rizoma has announced that it has the okay “to restart step-by-step its operations.” Using appropriate motorcycling metaphors, a Rizoma spokesman explained, “This means we are able to ship again and to give you the maximum support to restore our work together. For a while, we will have to take it slow. We are just engaging first gear, but we are sure that soon we will be able to hit the gas even more than before. Just a little more patience—we’re riding back, and you’re going to hear us roaring.”

Rizoma Moving Toward Restarting Production - Moto Guzzi
Rizoma Moto Guzzi V85 TT

The road to the start of resumption of operations was uncertain, yet Rizoma continued to be optimistic.

On March 24, Rizoma announced that it was suspending operations at its headquarters in Ferno, 30 miles northwest of Milan, from March 26 to April 3. “It was certainly a difficult choice,” a Rizoma spokesman said, “but we love our job, and we love even more the people who allow us to carry it forward every day. We must protect them and leave them the right to stay home…For us, this will be an opportunity to slow down and take a moment of reflection on important issues.”

When Rizoma was forced on April 3 to extend the slowdown to at least April 13, Rizoma told us, “We must continue to respect the restrictions until the situation really improves. However, if it is true that we must slow down for a while, it is also true that this doesn’t mean to completely stand still. There’s something that can’t be stopped, and that something is the human thought made of ideas, intentions, goals. We will not stop creating, studying, researching, and thinking about tomorrow, even from home.”

Rizoma Moving Toward Restarting Production - Suzuki Katana
Rizoma Suzuki Katana

Rizoma CEO Fabrizio Rigolio sent out an Easter message, saying, “I know that we are all living challenging times while the whole world is changing somehow. We must not lose heart. I’m sure that this is another evolution that will lead us to a better tomorrow. In Rizoma, I’ve always created with the awareness that ‘we start always from something that becomes something else,’ and so it always will be. It has never been simple, and what now seems to us a difficult moment is nothing but a starting point to go beyond.”

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

