Sunday, April 19, 2020
Gear / Parts BMW RoadTech B2 Tool Kit First Look: GS-focused From CruzTools

BMW RoadTech B2 Tool Kit First Look: GS-focused From CruzTools

Aimed at riders of 2019 and newer BMWs, with a particular focus on GS models, the new CruzTools RoadTech B2 tool kit has many of the tools needed for roadside repairs. It packages a wide variety of devices in a convenient roll-up carrying pouch for $130.

BMW RoadTech B2 Tool Kit

Reflecting the range of fasteners on the latest BMWs, the tool kit has six Torx keys and five metric hex keys. Four combination wrenches—8mm, 10mm, 12mm, and 19mm—along with an eight-inch adjustable end wrench. A compact ratchet with a two-inch extension is matched with four sockets. Additionally, there is a six-in-one screwdriver, locking vice grips, duct tape, mechanics wire, Loctite thread locker, and pen-style air pressure gauge.

The secret weapon in the package is a CruzTools 34mm axle wrench with a four-stage hex axle adapter that allows use with 10mm, 12mm, 19mm, and 22mm fasteners.  “The 34mm axle wrench is perfect for removing the wheel on an F 850 GS,” CruzTools product developer Iain Glynn says, “and the new 4-stage axle adapter works for removing axles on a wide range of BMWs including the new R 1250 GS and F 850 GS.”

Should anything go wrong with the CruzTools RoadTech B2 tool kit, CruzTools’ no-questions-asked lifetime warranty covers it.

CruzTools RoadTech B2 Tool Kit

With the CruzTools Road Tech B2 package taking care of late-model BMW motorcycles, the Road Tech B1 for older BMWs remains in the CruzTools catalog. Further, CruzTools has brand-specific tool kits for Triumph (RoadTech TR2), KTM (RoadTech KT1, focused on Adventure and Duke models), and three RoadTech packages for all Japanese motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs. CruzTools also offers a choice of five tool kits for Harley-Davidson owners, plus smaller Speedkit packages for Japanese and European motorcycles. Three kits for off-road motorcyclists are also available with three different carrying options—a fanny pack, fender-mount tool kit, and pouch.

Previous articleRizoma Moving Toward Restarting Production: “We’re Riding Back”
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Community

Rizoma Moving Toward Restarting Production: “We’re Riding Back”

Don Williams -
0
Signs that the world is emerging from the COVID-19 crisis are always welcome news. Northern Italy's Rizoma has announced that it has the okay...
Read more
MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica Mini Cup Entries Open: For Road Racers 6 and up

Don Williams -
0
The best way for the United States to be competitive worldwide in road racing is to get young riders started early. The goal is...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 TRS On-E Kids First Look: Youth Electric Trials Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
One of the best ways to get a youngster started on motorcycles is an observed trials bike. Speeds are low, which increases safety, and...
Read more
Community

Chris Caldovino Interview: Motorcycles, The Mob, and C.C. & Company

Ron Lieback -
0
Best known as Tonino Sandrelli in the Boardwalk Empire HBO series, Chris Caldovino has had a wide-ranging acting career that also included the memorable...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2020 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials Registration Begins May 15

Gary Ilminen -
0
Motorcycle land-speed racers are optimistic folks by nature. They have to be to spend hours working on their bikes, spend the money they do,...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 KTM 390 Adventure Review (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Slotting itself between the street-going 390 Duke and enduro-ready 350 EXC-F, the 2020 KTM 390 Adventure is a fascinating motorcycle that is impressively versatile....
Read more
Gear / Parts

BMW RoadTech B2 Tool Kit First Look: GS-focused From CruzTools

Don Williams -
0
Aimed at riders of 2019 and newer BMWs, with a particular focus on GS models, the new CruzTools RoadTech B2 tool kit has many...
Read more
Community

Rizoma Moving Toward Restarting Production: “We’re Riding Back”

Don Williams -
0
Signs that the world is emerging from the COVID-19 crisis are always welcome news. Northern Italy's Rizoma has announced that it has the okay...
Read more
MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica Mini Cup Entries Open: For Road Racers 6 and up

Don Williams -
0
The best way for the United States to be competitive worldwide in road racing is to get young riders started early. The goal is...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 TRS On-E Kids First Look: Youth Electric Trials Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
One of the best ways to get a youngster started on motorcycles is an observed trials bike. Speeds are low, which increases safety, and...
Read more
Community

Chris Caldovino Interview: Motorcycles, The Mob, and C.C. & Company

Ron Lieback -
0
Best known as Tonino Sandrelli in the Boardwalk Empire HBO series, Chris Caldovino has had a wide-ranging acting career that also included the memorable...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2020 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials Registration Begins May 15

Gary Ilminen -
0
Motorcycle land-speed racers are optimistic folks by nature. They have to be to spend hours working on their bikes, spend the money they do,...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling