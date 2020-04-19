BMW RoadTech B2 Tool Kit First Look: GS-focused From CruzTools

Aimed at riders of 2019 and newer BMWs, with a particular focus on GS models, the new CruzTools RoadTech B2 tool kit has many of the tools needed for roadside repairs. It packages a wide variety of devices in a convenient roll-up carrying pouch for $130.

Reflecting the range of fasteners on the latest BMWs, the tool kit has six Torx keys and five metric hex keys. Four combination wrenches—8mm, 10mm, 12mm, and 19mm—along with an eight-inch adjustable end wrench. A compact ratchet with a two-inch extension is matched with four sockets. Additionally, there is a six-in-one screwdriver, locking vice grips, duct tape, mechanics wire, Loctite thread locker, and pen-style air pressure gauge.

The secret weapon in the package is a CruzTools 34mm axle wrench with a four-stage hex axle adapter that allows use with 10mm, 12mm, 19mm, and 22mm fasteners. “The 34mm axle wrench is perfect for removing the wheel on an F 850 GS,” CruzTools product developer Iain Glynn says, “and the new 4-stage axle adapter works for removing axles on a wide range of BMWs including the new R 1250 GS and F 850 GS.”

Should anything go wrong with the CruzTools RoadTech B2 tool kit, CruzTools’ no-questions-asked lifetime warranty covers it.

With the CruzTools Road Tech B2 package taking care of late-model BMW motorcycles, the Road Tech B1 for older BMWs remains in the CruzTools catalog. Further, CruzTools has brand-specific tool kits for Triumph (RoadTech TR2), KTM (RoadTech KT1, focused on Adventure and Duke models), and three RoadTech packages for all Japanese motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs. CruzTools also offers a choice of five tool kits for Harley-Davidson owners, plus smaller Speedkit packages for Japanese and European motorcycles. Three kits for off-road motorcyclists are also available with three different carrying options—a fanny pack, fender-mount tool kit, and pouch.