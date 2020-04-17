MotoAmerica Mini Cup Entries Open: For Road Racers 6 and up

The best way for the United States to be competitive worldwide in road racing is to get young riders started early. The goal is to get them dragging their knees and elbows, as well as sharpening up their racecraft again other determined youngsters. The 2020 AMA MotoAmerica Mini Cup Series helps fulfill that objective, and entries are now open. Currently, road racers over 14 can race in the MotoAmerica Liqui Moly Junior Cup, so the MotoAmerica Mini Cup brings in riders as young as six years old.

“It’s going to be exciting to watch the entries come in as the season rapidly approaches,” MotoAmerica’s Senior Sponsorship Manager Lance Bryson said. “Based on the response the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul has received, we’re expecting big things and a lot of entries in our first season. It’s going to be a great year to be involved in the series.”

Italian-made Ohvale GP-0 racing motorcycles as a basis for spec-style competition. There are four different models of Ohvale GP-0, with various transmission configurations, displacements, and valvetrains. Ohvale seals the motors at the factory, to ensure that rule-violating modifications are not made.

There are five classes in the MotoAmerica Mini Cup Series:

GP-0 110 Automatic (ages 6-8)

GP-0 110 4 Speed (ages 6-10)

GP-0 160 4 Speed (ages 8-14)

GP-0 190 Daytona Youth (ages 10-14; 2019 or older model; 4-speed transmission)

GP-0 190 Daytona Adult (15 or over; any model year; 4- or 5-speed transmission)

The entry fee is $175 for each MotoAmerica Mini Cup round, with the race held on the Saturday of each weekend. A separate fee will be charged if the racer wants to participate in Friday practice. The rulebook is now available, along with entry information, on an exclusive MotoAmerica website for competitors.

2020 AMA MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul Series Calendar