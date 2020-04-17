Saturday, April 18, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News MotoAmerica MotoAmerica Mini Cup Entries Open: For Road Racers 6 and up

MotoAmerica Mini Cup Entries Open: For Road Racers 6 and up

The best way for the United States to be competitive worldwide in road racing is to get young riders started early. The goal is to get them dragging their knees and elbows, as well as sharpening up their racecraft again other determined youngsters. The 2020 AMA MotoAmerica Mini Cup Series helps fulfill that objective, and entries are now open. Currently, road racers over 14 can race in the MotoAmerica Liqui Moly Junior Cup, so the MotoAmerica Mini Cup brings in riders as young as six years old.

2020 MotoAmerica Mini Cup Entries Open - Ohvale
Ohvale GP-0 Daytona

“It’s going to be exciting to watch the entries come in as the season rapidly approaches,” MotoAmerica’s Senior Sponsorship Manager Lance Bryson said. “Based on the response the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul has received, we’re expecting big things and a lot of entries in our first season. It’s going to be a great year to be involved in the series.”

Italian-made Ohvale GP-0 racing motorcycles as a basis for spec-style competition. There are four different models of Ohvale GP-0, with various transmission configurations, displacements, and valvetrains. Ohvale seals the motors at the factory, to ensure that rule-violating modifications are not made.

There are five classes in the MotoAmerica Mini Cup Series:

  • GP-0 110 Automatic (ages 6-8)
  • GP-0 110 4 Speed (ages 6-10)
  • GP-0 160 4 Speed (ages 8-14)
  • GP-0 190 Daytona Youth (ages 10-14; 2019 or older model; 4-speed transmission)
  • GP-0 190 Daytona Adult (15 or over; any model year; 4- or 5-speed transmission)

The entry fee is $175 for each MotoAmerica Mini Cup round, with the race held on the Saturday of each weekend. A separate fee will be charged if the racer wants to participate in Friday practice. The rulebook is now available, along with entry information, on an exclusive MotoAmerica website for competitors.

2020 AMA MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul Series Calendar

  • May 29-30: Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI
  • August 7-8: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, PA
  • August 28-29: The Ridge Motorsports Park, Sheldon, WA

Previous article2020 TRS On-E Kids First Look: Youth Electric Trials Motorcycle
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 TRS On-E Kids First Look: Youth Electric Trials Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
One of the best ways to get a youngster started on motorcycles is an observed trials bike. Speeds are low, which increases safety, and...
Read more
Community

Chris Caldovino Interview: Motorcycles, The Mob, and C.C. & Company

Ron Lieback -
0
Best known as Tonino Sandrelli in the Boardwalk Empire HBO series, Chris Caldovino has had a wide-ranging acting career that also included the memorable...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2020 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials Registration Begins May 15

Gary Ilminen -
0
Motorcycle land-speed racers are optimistic folks by nature. They have to be to spend hours working on their bikes, spend the money they do,...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 KTM 390 Adventure Review (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Slotting itself between the street-going 390 Duke and enduro-ready 350 EXC-F, the 2020 KTM 390 Adventure is a fascinating motorcycle that is impressively versatile....
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2020 World Superbike Schedule (WSBK Calendar Revised April 14)

Don Williams -
0
With the 2020 World Superbike Australian Round in the books, the FIM, promoter Dorna WSBK Organization, tracks, and governments are scrambling to assemble the...
Read more
MotoAmerica

2020 MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship Series Schedule

Don Williams -
0
After some shuffling due to the international health crisis, Road America in Wisconsin has emerged as the opening round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbikes...
Read more
MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica Mini Cup Entries Open: For Road Racers 6 and up

Don Williams -
0
The best way for the United States to be competitive worldwide in road racing is to get young riders started early. The goal is...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 TRS On-E Kids First Look: Youth Electric Trials Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
One of the best ways to get a youngster started on motorcycles is an observed trials bike. Speeds are low, which increases safety, and...
Read more
Community

Chris Caldovino Interview: Motorcycles, The Mob, and C.C. & Company

Ron Lieback -
0
Best known as Tonino Sandrelli in the Boardwalk Empire HBO series, Chris Caldovino has had a wide-ranging acting career that also included the memorable...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2020 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials Registration Begins May 15

Gary Ilminen -
0
Motorcycle land-speed racers are optimistic folks by nature. They have to be to spend hours working on their bikes, spend the money they do,...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 KTM 390 Adventure Review (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Slotting itself between the street-going 390 Duke and enduro-ready 350 EXC-F, the 2020 KTM 390 Adventure is a fascinating motorcycle that is impressively versatile....
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2020 World Superbike Schedule (WSBK Calendar Revised April 14)

Don Williams -
0
With the 2020 World Superbike Australian Round in the books, the FIM, promoter Dorna WSBK Organization, tracks, and governments are scrambling to assemble the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling