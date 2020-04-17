Saturday, April 18, 2020
2020 TRS On-E Kids First Look: Youth Electric Trials Motorcycle

One of the best ways to get a youngster started on motorcycles is an observed trials bike. Speeds are low, which increases safety, and a young rider can practice in a backyard that is modest in size. With the 2020 TRS On-E Kids trials bike, it makes home-riding even more practical, as it uses a nearly silent electric powerplant. Thanks to the use of many bicycle components, weight is kept to a minimum.

2020 TRS On-E Kids First Look - Electric Motorcycle for Youth

Although designed for riders from six to ten years old, the On-E Kids motorcycle is a sophisticated machine. There are four power modes, with a range designed to work for everyone from an inexperienced rider to an expert competitor. The motor cranks out 24 ft-lbs of torque, which is impressive for a motorcycle that weighs just 55 pounds, and will have a lightweight rider.

The monocoque frame is made of cast aluminum, as is the swingarm. Suspension travel is nearly four inches at the front and 4.5 inches in the rear. The suspension has damping adjustments, as well as spring-preload adjustment for the DNM shock, which gets help from linkage. Shod with Rebel XBike Trial block-pattern tires, the 20-inch front wheels will easily roll over most youth-level obstacles. Braking is by Shimano, with MT400 hydraulic calipers working on a 160mm disc on each wheel.

2020 TRS On-E Kids First Look - Electric Motorcycle

Practical for use by novices or the most highly accomplished young trials riders, the 2020 TRS On-E Kids is now available in the United States from TRS Motorcycles USA and its dealers. The MSRP is $3850.

Photography by Oier Aso, Danny Gilbert, et al

2020 TRS On-E Kids Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 1.35-watt electric
  • Maximum torque: 24 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
  • Battery capacity: 48 V; 17.5 Ah
  • Charging: AC 90-260 V; CD 54.6 V; 4 amps (three hours)
  • Running time: 3 hours
  • Final drive: Iris 219 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Cast aluminum monocoque w/ cast aluminum swingarm
  • Handlebar: TRRS Kids w/ Hebo grips
  • Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebounding-adjustable 26mm fork; 3.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-adjustable DNM shock; 4.5 inches
  • Tires f&r: 20-inch Rebel XBike Trial
  • Brakes f&r: Shimano MT400 w/ 160mm discs

DIMENSIONS

  • Seat height: 22.0 inches
  • Curb weight: 55 pounds

2020 TRS On-E Kids Price: $3850 MSRP

2020 TRS On-E Kids Photo Gallery

 

