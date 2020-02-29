2020 Atlanta Fantasy Supercross Picks: Tomac, Roczen, Barcia, and more

It’s time to get serious about your fantasy supercross picks, and we’re here to give you some dispassionate advice. We use the RMFantasySX.com format, which means you pick the top five riders in order, plus a wild card finish—12th place this week in Atlanta.

The first thing you have to know is that injuries may decide who you put in the top five. Zach Osborne, who has had three top-five finishes this year, including last week in Arlington, is out with a broken rib, bruised lungs, and a sprained wrist. Adam Cianciarulo is sidelined until further notice with a broken collarbone. Cooper Webb suffered a severe bone bruise on his left hip and swelling on his tailbone. According to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Ian Harrison, “Cooper is a very tough and determined rider, so we know that he will do everything in his power to line up this Saturday in Atlanta.”

With that in mind, let’s get picking.

1-2 is easy. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, in that order. That’s about as safe a pair as you’re going to get. Tomac has won three of the last four races. Roczen has been on the podium at all but two rounds this year. So, that’s a done deal. Now it gets tricky.

Let’s work on the assumption that Webb, if he rides, will not be at full power. That means a podium is highly unlikely. The third spot is between Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia. Barcia is on a 5-4-4 run, while Anderson was a P3 finisher last week. Unless disaster strikes, as it did for Anderson in San Diego and Tampa, Anderson is likely to finish ahead of Barcia. So, give Anderson P3 and Barcia P4.

Picking P5 is a tough one, as not many riders that haven’t already been mentioned have had top-five finishes. Blake Baggett has had two top-five rides, but hasn’t finished better than P9 in the other rounds. Justin Hill is on a 5-6 roll, and that makes him an attractive selection. Malcolm Stewart deserves consideration, with an 8-7-7 run. Less likely possibilities are Dean Wilson (6-9 in the last two rounds) and Aaron Plessinger (P8 last week). Plus, if he lines up, Webb certainly could be a top-five finisher.

Generally, we don’t worry about qualifying—look at how Cianciarulo dominated qualifying, yet had no wins to show for it (and only three top-fives). In this case, take a look at Webb. If his times are good, Webb in P5 is a good play. If not, then you’re throwing the dice.

The safer P5 choice is Hill. Baggett is good if you’re looking for a pick that not everyone will make. Stewart is a bit of a longshot, yet he’s in the hunt. Anyone else is speculative.

Typically, we’d be looking at P12 finishes and picking someone in that range. However, with Osborne and Cianciarulo out, a rider who had been finishing a couple of spots down from that might be the way to go. Vince Friese (14-14-15-13-11) is a good choice, with Chad Reed’s P13 in Arlington making a case for him. Martín Dávalos, who is on a 13-11-15-12-14-17 run, could easily end up in P12. Plessinger is inconsistent, and a P12 finish wouldn’t be out of character for him—he has had two P12s so far this year.

Friese is likely your best choice, with Dávalos as the next in line. Reed or Plessinger are less likely, though not unreasonable. Even riders such as Ryan Breece, Tyler Bowers, and Kyle Chisholm are possibilities. This is a pick that can make or break your week. Good luck!

Don Williams is currently in the top two-percent of competitors at RMFantasySX.com

Photography by Garth Milan et al.

