Friday, January 24, 2020
News Motorcycle Industry News Triumph Partners With Bajaj Auto: New Models Coming

Triumph Partners With Bajaj Auto: New Models Coming

Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles and India’s Bajaj Auto Limited will be working together to produce Triumph motorcycles in the 200cc to 750cc range. The two companies are not merging, as this is a non-equity partnership.

Bajaj Auto is the third-largest producer of motorcycles in the world, and also makes three-wheeled vehicles and automobiles. Bajaj Auto sold five million motorcycles in 2019, with two million of those as exports.

Triumph Partners with Bajaj
Baja Dominar 400

More than just being slated to produce motorcycles for Triumph, Bajaj will be involved in the international distribution of Triumph motorcycles of all sizes. “Going forward, Bajaj will take over Triumph’s Indian distribution activities,” a Triumph spokesman told us, “leveraging their extensive knowledge of the Indian market. In their other key overseas markets, where Triumph is not currently present, Bajaj will represent Triumph and offer the new mid-capacity bikes as part of the full Triumph lineup.”

Bajaj currently builds the KTM 390 Duke, as well as the KTM Duke 125, which is not imported into the United States. Working with Bajaj, KTM has seen its sales in India go from fewer than 7,400 motorcycles in 2013 to 50,705 in 2019. India is now KTM’s largest market in the world.

“This is an important partnership for Triumph,” Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor said, “and I am delighted that it has now formally commenced. As well as taking our brand into crucial new territories, the products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambitions to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe.”

“The Triumph brand is an iconic one the world over,” Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj noted. “So, we are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products. We look forward to working alongside such a famous motorcycle company and to leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise to make the relationship a success for everyone.”

Triumph’s smallest displacement motorcycles are its high-performance 765cc triples, while it has only two motorcycles that sell for less than $10,000—the Street Twin and the base-level Street Triple. Perhaps we will see the return of iconic small-displacement Triumphs, such as the Tiger Cub 200 and Trophy 500.

Previous article2019 Yamaha Niken GT Two-Up Test: Passenger-Friendly Motorcycle
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Reviews

2019 Yamaha Niken GT Two-Up Test: Passenger-Friendly Motorcycle

Arthur Coldwells -
0
We’ve reviewed the quirky-looking 2019 Yamaha Niken GT a couple of times, and comprehensively covered the technical side of the three-wheel motorcycle. Based on...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Test: Retro-Modern Motorcycle

Nic de Sena -
0
The city of Albufeira is a sight for travel-weary eyes. Located in the Algarve region of Portugal on the Mediterranean coast, I dare say...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 MotoGP Schedule: 20-Round FINAL Calendar (Dates, Circuits, Tests)

Ron Lieback -
0
Dorna has finalized the 2020 MotoGP schedule, which features some significant changes over the 2019 calendar. The 2020 MotoGP calendar grows one round to 20...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Review (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Suzuki continues to fine-tune, expand, and retract the V-Strom 650 platform, and the latest iteration of the mid-size adventure motorcycle is the 2020 Suzuki...
Read more
MotoGP

Lorenzo, Biaggi, Anderson: Set for MotoGP Legends Inductions

Ron Lieback -
0
Three icons of motorcycle racing will be inducted into MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame throughout the 2020 season: Jorge Lorenzo (5X World Champion) Max...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Special Editions First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There will be two new Special Editions added to the 2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 lineup—the Desert Edition and the Alpine Edition.
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Triumph Partners With Bajaj Auto: New Models Coming

Don Williams -
0
Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles and India’s Bajaj Auto Limited will be working together to produce Triumph motorcycles in the 200cc to 750cc range. The two...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Yamaha Niken GT Two-Up Test: Passenger-Friendly Motorcycle

Arthur Coldwells -
0
We’ve reviewed the quirky-looking 2019 Yamaha Niken GT a couple of times, and comprehensively covered the technical side of the three-wheel motorcycle. Based on...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Test: Retro-Modern Motorcycle

Nic de Sena -
0
The city of Albufeira is a sight for travel-weary eyes. Located in the Algarve region of Portugal on the Mediterranean coast, I dare say...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 MotoGP Schedule: 20-Round FINAL Calendar (Dates, Circuits, Tests)

Ron Lieback -
0
Dorna has finalized the 2020 MotoGP schedule, which features some significant changes over the 2019 calendar. The 2020 MotoGP calendar grows one round to 20...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Review (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Suzuki continues to fine-tune, expand, and retract the V-Strom 650 platform, and the latest iteration of the mid-size adventure motorcycle is the 2020 Suzuki...
Read more
MotoGP

Lorenzo, Biaggi, Anderson: Set for MotoGP Legends Inductions

Ron Lieback -
0
Three icons of motorcycle racing will be inducted into MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame throughout the 2020 season: Jorge Lorenzo (5X World Champion) Max...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling