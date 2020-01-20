2019-2020 Triumph Speed Twin Recall: Gear Shift Lever Issues

Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 1,304 of its 2019-2020 Speed Twin motorcycles due to gear shift lever issues.

Triumph says the gear shift lever linkage may separate from shifter ball joint, resulting in an inability to change gears. This is the second recall of the Speed Twin. The first arrived in April 2019 because of a possible coolant leak.

Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will secure the attachment with a different thread locking compound, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin on Jan. 27, 2020. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SRAN 569.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

The Speed Twin, part of the Bonneville line that first surfaced in 1938, was majorly updated for 2019. The bike received the 1200cc parallel-twin transplanted from the Thruxton, along with upgraded electronics, suspension, brakes and styling.

The goal of Triumph is to combine the performance of the Thruxton series with the approachability of the Bonneville T120 motorcycles.

