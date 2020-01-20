Monday, January 20, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety 2019-2020 Triumph Speed Twin Recall: Gear Shift Lever Issues

2019-2020 Triumph Speed Twin Recall: Gear Shift Lever Issues

Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 1,304 of its 2019-2020 Speed Twin motorcycles due to gear shift lever issues.

Triumph says the gear shift lever linkage may separate from shifter ball joint, resulting in an inability to change gears. This is the second recall of the Speed Twin. The first arrived in April 2019 because of a possible coolant leak.

2019-2020 Triumph Speed Twin Recall: Gear Shift Lever Issues
2019 Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will secure the attachment with a different thread locking compound, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin on Jan. 27, 2020. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SRAN 569.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

The Speed Twin, part of the Bonneville line that first surfaced in 1938, was majorly updated for 2019. The bike received the 1200cc parallel-twin transplanted from the Thruxton, along with upgraded electronics, suspension, brakes and styling.

The goal of Triumph is to combine the performance of the Thruxton series with the approachability of the Bonneville T120 motorcycles.

For more, read our 2019 Triumph Speed Twin Review.

Previous article2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results and Coverage: 3 Races, 3 Winners
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results and Coverage: 3 Races, 3 Winners

Don Williams -
0
Eli Tomac made it three winners in three races on three brands in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series as he overcame a...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

2020 Dakar Rally Results: Honda’s Brabec Claims 1st Win for USA (Video)

Ron Lieback -
0
For the past 18 consecutive years, KTM has dominated the Dakar Rally, winning each event in dominating style. Two legendary names are associated with...
Read more
News

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Review (17 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
The new top-spec 2020 Triumph Thruxton RS is the latest addition to the British marque’s storied line, which also includes the standard Thruxton and...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Brabec Leads 2020 Dakar Rally with 1 Stage Remaining

Ron Lieback -
0
Though he struggled to a 10th-place finish during stage 11 of the 2020 Dakar Rally, Monster Energy Honda Team's Ricky Brabec holds the overall lead with one stage remaining.
Read more
News

2019 Ducati Motorcycle Sales Tops 53,000 Worldwide: ‘Nudges’ 2018

Ron Lieback -
0
When Ducati Motor Holding announced its 2018 motorcycle sales, numbers were down 5.1 percent over 2017, with a total of 53,004 units sold. The Borgo...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Get Out & Ride: 2020 AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule

Ron Lieback -
0
Looking for great commodore and some of the best ADV riding - both on- and off-road - across the country? The 2020 AMA National Adventure...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2019-2020 Triumph Speed Twin Recall: Gear Shift Lever Issues

Ron Lieback -
0
Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 1,304 of its 2019-2020 Speed Twin motorcycles due to gear shift lever issues. Triumph says the gear shift lever linkage...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results and Coverage: 3 Races, 3 Winners

Don Williams -
0
Eli Tomac made it three winners in three races on three brands in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series as he overcame a...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

2020 Dakar Rally Results: Honda’s Brabec Claims 1st Win for USA (Video)

Ron Lieback -
0
For the past 18 consecutive years, KTM has dominated the Dakar Rally, winning each event in dominating style. Two legendary names are associated with...
Read more
News

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Review (17 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
The new top-spec 2020 Triumph Thruxton RS is the latest addition to the British marque’s storied line, which also includes the standard Thruxton and...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Brabec Leads 2020 Dakar Rally with 1 Stage Remaining

Ron Lieback -
0
Though he struggled to a 10th-place finish during stage 11 of the 2020 Dakar Rally, Monster Energy Honda Team's Ricky Brabec holds the overall lead with one stage remaining.
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
When it comes to ADV, there is no shortage of motorcycles with liter-plus size engines. It's much less crowded in the small displacement division,...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling