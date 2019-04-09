Triumph recalls 2019 Speed Twins on potential coolant leak

Triumph Motorcycles America, LTD, is recalling 726 of certain 2019 Speed Twin motorcycles due to the improper routing of the coolant expansion hose. This routing may cause the hose to contact the right side exhaust header pipe, damaging the hose and resulting in a coolant leak near the rear tire. Coolant on the rear tire could lead to loss control and increased risk for a crash.

Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the coolant hose routing, rerouting the hose and replacing it if necessary, free of charge. Triumph has issued a “stop delivery” notice to dealers as a result of this recall.

The recall is expected to begin in April 2019. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SRAN563. Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) range: Speed Twin models from VIN 917456 to 940307.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA campaign number is 19V167000.