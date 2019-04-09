Polaris recalls 2018-2019 Slingshots on seat belt defect

Polaris is recalling 3,305 of certain 2018-2019 Slingshot vehicles because the driver and passenger seat belt and seat back anchoring bracket may have been improperly welded.

Additionally, differences in the seat assembly may prevent proper latching of the seat slider, allowing the driver’s seat to move unexpectedly while underway, increasing the risk for loss of control and a crash.

Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the seat belt bracket and seat back welds, and the seat slider latching function. If the weld is missing or incomplete, or if the slider doesn’t latch properly, the seat bases will be replaced, free of charge.

The recall began on March 25,2019. Owners may contact Polaris customer service at 1-855-863-2284. Polaris’ number for this recall is T-18-01. Note: this recall is an expansion of recall 18V-195.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA campaign number is 19V185000.