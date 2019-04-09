BMW recalls C600 Sport, C650 Sport and C650GT Scooters on brake hose failure problem

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling 2,707 of certain 2013-2018 BMW C600 Sport and C650 Sport and 2013-2019 C650 GT scooters due to possible brake failure issues.

The scooter recall was initiated because repeated turning of the handlebars to the left-most position may cause the front brake hose to crack and leak over time, resulting in brake fluid loss and potential for front brake failure.

BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the brake hose, adding an additional protective sleeve that will cover the hose connection fitting, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 22, 2019.

Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Note: This recall includes scooters previously recalled under 15V-738. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Campaign Number is 19V157000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov .