Jesse Rooke Passes, 1974-2019

Master custom motorcycle builder Jesse Rook was killed in a motorcycle accident on Carefree Highway (presumably in Phoenix), according to a GoFundMe page endorsed by Rooke Customs. There are no details on the circumstances of the crash, which occurred on the morning of April 5.

It is the second tragedy to hit the custom motorcycle building world in a month. Arlen Ness died of natural causes on March 22.

Rooke has been featured numerous times in Ultimate Motorcycling (then Robb Report MotorCycling), including appearing on the September/October 2006 cover with his Rooke Customs KTM-based Darla 12 years ago. It’s a David Morris piece, which is as much as an in-depth profile of Rooke as it is an examination of the iconic Darla. It is well worth reading.

Other Rooke Customs motorcycles covered by Ultimate Motorcycling include the Rooke Customs Hardstreet Softail Bagger and Rooke Customs Scrambler.

Rooke began building custom motorcycles in 2002.

Rooke is survived by his wife Ashley, and daughter Scarlett.

Funeral services are pending.