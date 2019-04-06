Alpinestars Limited Edition Cactus Gearset:

A Collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market

In collaboration with high-end fashion brand Cactus Plant Flea Market, which sells $170 t-shirts, Alpinestars has created what may be the most eye-catching, and controversial, gearset in the history of the sport. The Alpinestars Limited Edition Cactus gearset’s design was inspired by Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Cynthia Lu. Instagram followers of Cactus Plant Flea Market include reigning Supercross Champion Jason Anderson.

According to an Alpinestars spokesman, the Limited Edition Cactus gearset is described as a “fluid and eye-catching combination of type, playful graphics, and bright screen print.” The description of “eye-catching” is certainly indisputable.

This is definitely a gearset design, and the Alpinestars Cactus SM8 helmet, Tech 10 boots, Racer Tech jersey and pants, and Radar gloves are all designed to interact together. It’s difficult to imagine trying to integrate any of the pieces in with existing Alpinestars riding gear.

Be sure to tune into the Supercross race from Nashville today and see if any Alpinestars sponsored riders are saddling up with the Alpinestars Limited Edition Cactus Gearset. Check out our 2019 Supercross Television Schedule.

We look forward to your comments on this unique graphic treatment.

Alpinestars Limited Edition Cactus Gearset Gallery