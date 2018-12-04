2019 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin First Look:

A Dozen Facts You Need To Know

Triumph has just announced the return of one of their most storied and celebrated lines—the Speed Twin, first seen in 1938. For the coming model year, an all-new 2019 Triumph Speed Twin, part of the Bonneville line, will be hitting showroom floors. The goal of Triumph is to combine the performance of the Thruxton series with the approachability of the Bonneville T120 motorcycles.

The 2019 Triumph Speed Twin’s iconic parallel-twin engine comes from the Thruxton, with a couple of twists. Featuring the same tuning profile as the Thruxton series, the Speed Twin’s powerplant has some changes unique to this model, including a low-inertia crankshaft and high-compression head. Look for the Speed to produce a punchy 96 peak horsepower at 6750 rpm, and 83 ft/lbs of torque at 4950 rpm. All of those numbers—power output and rpm—are higher than on the T120. The Speed Twin will be 22 pounds lighter than the Thruxton, with 5.5 pounds of that saving coming from the motor. To save weight, a new magnesium cam cover, mass-optimized engine covers, and a revised clutch assembly are used. That makes it close to 60 pounds lighter than the Bonneville T120. A new clear anodized aluminum swingarm is used on the 2019 Speed Twin. Reminiscent of what is used on the 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200, the new aluminum swingarm was most likely used to save weight. Dual, upswept exhaust is part of the package. The 270-degree crank parallel-twin engine has always been able to belt out quite the tune, even with Euro 4 compliant exhaust systems. The black upswept mufflers look the part, and should spice things up a bit when you roll on the throttle. Ride-by-Wire throttle means riding modes, and you’ll have three to choose from. Adjustable on the fly, the riding modes are Rain, Road, and Sport. Each mode adjusts the throttle response and traction control intervention. Additionally, adjustable traction control is standard. In 2019, the classic Speed Twin will receive some modern suspension tech. Derived from the units on the Thruxton R, Triumph engineers have bestowed the non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork with cartridge damping internals—something never even imagined in the Speed Twin’s heyday. Sticking with the vintage motif, twin KYB shocks take up suspension duties in the rear, and have spring-preload adjustment. The Speed Twin’s chassis is derived from the Thruxton R, with changes to make it more accommodating. Striking a middle ground between the fully-committed Thruxton R and casual Bonneville T120, the Speed Twin has an upright, yet sporty riding position. Credit for that goes to the new top triple clamp that paves the way for risers and tapered handlebars. The sleek bench seat has a height marginally shorter than the Thruxton R, coming at just under 32 inches. The narrow chassis and average seat-height should help riders with shorter inseams. Brembo and Nissin take care of the stopping power. Upfront, the Speed Twin will make use of four-piston Brembo calipers, in conjunction with 305mm rotors. In the rear, a single Nissin floating caliper will clamp down on a 220mm disc. ABS is standard. Mounted on 17-inch seven-spoke cast aluminum wheels, Pirelli Rosso Corsa III rubber meets the road. Ditching the traditional wire-spoke wheels, Triumph has saved a bit of weight by utilizing seven-spoke cast aluminum wheels. Paired with the commendable Pirelli Rosso Corsa III tires, the Triumph Speed Twin should be able to tackle anything in front of it. With the standard-sized 17-inch wheels, a wide variety of high-performance tires are available. The 2019 Triumph Speed Twin aims to deliver an elegant, timeless take on performance motorcycling. Additions such as the brushed aluminum mudguards, throttle body covers, side panel finishers, and heel guards, set the bike off. The 8-gallon sculpted tank looks the part and takes to the attractive finishes that Triumph will be offering. Other small details, such as the bar-end mirrors and clean tail section, give a nice final touch to the Speed Twin package. Accessory parts from Triumph will be plentiful. Triumph has nearly 100 items available for personalization, ranging from silencers from Vance & Hines to a quilted seat.

Be patient, and don’t convert your bitcoins yet. The 2019 Triumph Speed Twin won’t be in shops until February, and the price won’t be public until next month. Expect the Jet Black edition to be less expensive than the two-tone versions.

2019 Triumph Speed Twin Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 1200cc

Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm

Maximum power: 96 horsepower @ 6750 rpm

Maximum torque: 83 ft/lbs @ 4950 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.0:1

Valve train: SOHC, 8 valves

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate assist

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel w/ aluminum cradle

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB cartridge fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum alloy 7-spoke

Front wheel: 3.50 x 18

Rear wheel: 5.00 x 17

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 305mm discs w/ Brembo 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.3 inches

Rake: 22.8 degrees

Trail 3.7 inches

Seat height: 31.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 59 mpg

Colors: Silver Ice/Storm Grey; Korosi Red/Storm Grey; Jet Black

2019 Triumph Speed Twin Price: $TBA MSRP

2019 Triumph Speed Twin First Look Photo Gallery