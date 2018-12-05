New ADV Tires From Continental: ContiTrailAttack 3

Adventure motorcycle riders who rarely stray from the street are the target audience for the new Continental ContiTrailAttack 3 tires. With a tread pattern focus 90 percent street and 10 percent off-road, the ContiTrailAttack 3 tires are of interest to ADV touring aficionados.

The ContiTrailAttack 3 tires use Continental feature that we have seen before, most notably MultiGrip Core Technology. This means the ContiTrailAttack 3 tires have a long-wearing center section, “balanced carcass construction” according to Continental, and a specific profile.

Aggressive street riders will like Continental’s claim that the ContiTrailAttack 3 tires take less than one mile to get up to full operating temperature. Additionally, Continental says that after 2200 miles of use on a BMW R 1200 GS, the ContiTrailAttack 3 tires have “more tread depth than a new benchmark tire and provides better handling abilities.” Continental also tells us that the new CTA 3 “is built to ensure the highest constant level of performance, even after thousands of miles.”

Adventure touring inevitably involves riding on wet pavement, and Continental says the ContiTrailAttack 3 has the “best wet grip achieved by compound and pattern design.”

According to Continental, the ContiTrailAttack 3 tires are designed for comfort and stability, while also offering agility and precise response.

The venerable Continental TKC 70 tires will remain available for the off-road ADV faithful.

Continental ContiTrailAttack 3 tires will go on sale New Year’s Day 2019 worldwide. Sizes and prices have not yet been announced.