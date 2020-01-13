2020 Good Design Award Winner: Ducati Diavel 1260 S

The design awards continue to roll in for the Ducati Diavel 1260 S.

After winning Europe’s iconic “Red Dot Award 2019: Best of the Best” out of 5,500 products from a jury of 40 international experts, the Diavel 1260 S – the second generation of the Diavel – has done it again.

This week, the Bologna-breed cruiser clinched one of the USA’s most prestigious accolades – the Good Design Award.

Experts decide the Good Design Award winners. These experts represent the following organizations: the Chicago Athenaeum, Museum of Architecture and Design, and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

The awards are one of the most sought-after prizes, ones that have been acknowledging and certifying global excellence in design since 1950.

Ducati says the second-generation of this incredibly special bike remains faithful to the spirit of the original, drawing on its key styling elements yet bringing them decidedly up to date.

The cruiser arrives with a 159-horsepower Testastretta DVT 1262 engine and the lastest in Ohlins suspension and Ducati electronics. For 2020, the Diavel is available in two new color schemes: Dark Stealth (a total black look, available for the standard version) and an all-new Ducati Red with white trims and red seat tail design on the bike that claimed the Good Design Award – the S version.

Speaking of the Diavel 1260 S, Editor Don Williams said: The 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S is about crushing conformity. Many people have fixed ideas of what a cruiser is and what a sporting motorcycle is.

“The 1260 S isn’t interested in your stereotype or expectations. Instead, it provides the style and Italian-flavored charisma of a cruiser-style urban motorcycle with mind-bending motor performance and appropriately poised handling.

“For a moment, forget about owning the 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S—that will come. Most importantly, no matter what your interest in motorcycles, this is a machine that you will want to ride, as there is nothing like it on the planet.”

For more, read our 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Review.