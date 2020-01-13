Monday, January 13, 2020
Motorcycle Types Cruiser 2020 Good Design Award Winner: Ducati Diavel 1260 S

2020 Good Design Award Winner: Ducati Diavel 1260 S

The design awards continue to roll in for the Ducati Diavel 1260 S.

After winning Europe’s iconic “Red Dot Award 2019: Best of the Best” out of 5,500 products from a jury of 40 international experts, the Diavel 1260 S – the second generation of the Diavel – has done it again.

This week, the Bologna-breed cruiser clinched one of the USA’s most prestigious accolades – the Good Design Award.

2020 Good Design Award Winner: Ducati Diavel 1260 SExperts decide the Good Design Award winners. These experts represent the following organizations: the Chicago Athenaeum, Museum of Architecture and Design, and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

The awards are one of the most sought-after prizes, ones that have been acknowledging and certifying global excellence in design since 1950.

Ducati says the second-generation of this incredibly special bike remains faithful to the spirit of the original, drawing on its key styling elements yet bringing them decidedly up to date.

The cruiser arrives with a 159-horsepower Testastretta DVT 1262 engine and the lastest in Ohlins suspension and Ducati electronics.  For 2020, the Diavel is available in two new color schemes: Dark Stealth (a total black look, available for the standard version) and an all-new Ducati Red with white trims and red seat tail design on the bike that claimed the Good Design Award – the S version.

Speaking of the Diavel 1260 S, Editor Don Williams said: The 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S is about crushing conformity. Many people have fixed ideas of what a cruiser is and what a sporting motorcycle is.

“The 1260 S isn’t interested in your stereotype or expectations. Instead, it provides the style and Italian-flavored charisma of a cruiser-style urban motorcycle with mind-bending motor performance and appropriately poised handling.

“For a moment, forget about owning the 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S—that will come. Most importantly, no matter what your interest in motorcycles, this is a machine that you will want to ride, as there is nothing like it on the planet.”

For more, read our 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Review.

Previous article2020 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price
Next article2020 Giant Trance E+ 1 Pro Review: eMTB For Motorcycle Riders
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

News

2020 Giant Trance E+ 1 Pro Review: eMTB For Motorcycle Riders

Nic de Sena -
0
The connection between bicycles and motorcycles is intrinsic—a link as secure as bacon and eggs, the pope and robes or cake and icing, in...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

2020 Dakar Rally: Stage 8 Canceled in Memory of Goncalves

Ron Lieback -
0
Due to the death of the Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves during Sunday's stage seven of the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, stage eight was canceled.
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

Paulo Gonçalves Dies in Dakar Rally Crash: 2013 Rally World Champion

Don Williams -
0
Competing in his 13th Dakar Rally, 2013 Cross-Country Rallies World Champion Paulo Gonçalves was killed in a crash at the 276-kilometer mark of Stage...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 St. Louis Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen, Finally!

Don Williams -
0
Three years after his last Main Event win, Ken Roczen returned to the top of the podium at St. Louis, round 2 of the...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Brabec Enters Rest Day with Lead at 2020 Dakar Rally

Ron Lieback -
0
With his stage-6 win at 2020 Dakar Rally, Ricky Brabec entered the rest day with a 20:56-minute lead over Husqvarna Factory Racing Team's Pablo Quintanilla.
Read more
Isle of Man TT

McGuinness to Pilot Kawasaki ZX-10RR at 2020 Isle of Man TT

Ron Lieback -
0
For the 2020, McGuinness, who has 47 podiums at the IOM TT, will pilot Ninja ZX-10RR machinery in the RST Superbike, RL360 Superstock and Senior TT Races.
Read more
News

2020 Giant Trance E+ 1 Pro Review: eMTB For Motorcycle Riders

Nic de Sena -
0
The connection between bicycles and motorcycles is intrinsic—a link as secure as bacon and eggs, the pope and robes or cake and icing, in...
Read more
Cruiser

2020 Good Design Award Winner: Ducati Diavel 1260 S

Ron Lieback -
0
The design awards continue to roll in for the Ducati Diavel 1260 S. After winning Europe's iconic "Red Dot Award 2019: Best of the Best"...
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Yamaha TW200 is an authentic vintage dual-sport motorcycle that is virtually untouched since its debut. The TW200 appeared on the motorcycle scene...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

2020 Dakar Rally: Stage 8 Canceled in Memory of Goncalves

Ron Lieback -
0
Due to the death of the Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves during Sunday's stage seven of the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, stage eight was canceled.
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

Paulo Gonçalves Dies in Dakar Rally Crash: 2013 Rally World Champion

Don Williams -
0
Competing in his 13th Dakar Rally, 2013 Cross-Country Rallies World Champion Paulo Gonçalves was killed in a crash at the 276-kilometer mark of Stage...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 St. Louis Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen, Finally!

Don Williams -
0
Three years after his last Main Event win, Ken Roczen returned to the top of the podium at St. Louis, round 2 of the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling