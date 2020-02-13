2020 Harley-Davidson Ford F-250 Inspired by Fat Boy Unveiled

Harley-Davidson has partnered with the Tuscany Motor Co., a provider of custom trucks and cars, including the Shelby, to design a 2020 Ford F-250 that’s inspired by 30th Anniversary Fat Boy styling.

The F-250 is updated with 65 styling components from The Motor Company, integrating a Fat Boy look into one of Ford’s best-selling pickup trucks.

“The Harley-Davidson F-250 edition fulfills customer requests for additional towing capacity and celebrates their passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” said Jeff Burttschell, Vice President, Tuscany Motor Co.

“Working closely with Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling and Design at Harley Davidson, we created another fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name and coincides with the debut of the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary motorcycle.”

Some of the Harley-styled highlights are:

Harley-Davidson branded 22” milled aluminum wheels styled and inspired by the Fat Boy model

H-D billet aluminum tips

Bar & Shield badging

Stainless steel H-D gauges

Billet pedals

Two-tone diamond-stitched and perforated custom leather seating surfaces

Official numbered Harley-Davidson center console badge

Harley-Davidson says that additional edition-specific components that add to the aggressive look of the truck include:

Custom tuned BDS suspension lift with upgraded Fox shocks

BFG 37” KM3 tires

Lighted power deploying running boards with unique integrated rocker trim

Custom fender flares

Functional fender vents

Front bumper redesign with integrated LED light bar

Custom design Harley-Davidson grille with Bar & Shield insert

Replacement functional Harley-Davidson designed induction style hood

Rear bumper redesign, Harley Davidson tailgate appliqué

Color-matched Harley-Davidson inspired tonneau cover with debossed Harley-Davidson bar and shield logo

Carpeted bed mat with Harley Davidson logo

Harley-Davidson floor mats

Harley-Davidson door entry sills

Custom accent color door, dash and steering wheel trim

Harley says Tuscany will provide the Ford F-250 and manufacture the interior and exterior components under Harley-Davidson’s direction.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson F-250 will be available for purchase to the retail public at select authorized Ford dealers beginning April 2020. Ford dealers and the retail public can also reserve their vehicle by visiting HarleyTruck.com/F-250 or calling (1.800.837.8624).