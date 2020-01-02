2020 Supercross Preview: Will It Be Webb, Tomac, Roczen or A Surprise?

We have already presented you with the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross schedule, as well as the cable television and Internet streaming schedule, in case you can’t make it to the stadium. Now, it is time to talk about who might be the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Champion. With what has happened in the last two years, it’s tough to make predictions, but that’s what they pay us the big bucks to do. Let’s take a look at the top riders, in number plate order, in our 2020 Supercross Preview.

#1 – Cooper Webb

Usually, it is difficult to bet against a returning champion. However, Cooper Webb (Red Bull KTM) was an unexpected winner of the title last year. He was on a new team, and hadn’t yet proven himself to be a championship contender. Nevertheless, Webb turned great starts and consistency into the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross championship. While Webb could certainly repeat, it won’t be easy.

#3 – Eli Tomac

It is almost impossible to grasp that Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) has yet to win a 450SX Supercross title. Year after year, he is considered to be among the favorites, yet he always finds a way to come up short. As mentally tough as the three-time AMA 450MX titleholder is outdoors, Tomac’s determination wanders indoors and his consistency suffers. 2020 could be the year—or not.

#4 – Blake Baggett

Plagued by inconsistency, Blake Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM) won’t surprise anyone if he wins a race or two. He’ll have a handful of podiums, too. However, a championship would be a shocker—just like the last two years when Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb won. Put Baggett in the Anything’s Possible category.

#7 – Aaron Plessinger

In his rookie year, Aaron Plessinger (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing) showed flashes of speed. When he didn’t, Plessinger would drop outside of the top 10. Plessinger is coming off some serious injuries, so consider this to be an extension of his rookie year. A podium or two is possible, though I wouldn’t expect much more.

#9 – Adam Cianciarulo

One of the most celebrated riders coming up from the mini ranks, 23-year-old Adam Cianciarulo (Monster Energy Kawasaki) enters the 450SX class without winning a 250SX regional title. Something of a headcase indoors like his teammate Tomac, Cianciarulo tossed away the 2019 250SX West championship with an unforced error, and earlier campaigns were marred by injuries. Cianciarulo won the 2019 Monster Energy Cup in his 450 debut, including beating Tomac in a head-to-head confrontation for the win. Rookies have won the 450SX championship before, and Cianciarulo’s speed is capable of making that happen. However, we all know it takes more than raw speed.

#10 – Justin Brayton

With the retirement of Cole Seely, Justin Brayton was the unlikely recipient of a Team Honda HRC ride. At 35 years of age, Brayton should be a consistent top 10 guy, at best. Last year, Brayton only made the top 5 once.

#15 – Dean Wilson

In a career filled with injuries, Dean Wilson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) brings a hip badly damaged at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup to A1. Last year, Wilson was a consistent top 8 finisher, but only made one trip to the podium. It seems unlikely that the 28-year-old veteran has much more upside than that for 2020.

#16 – Zach Osborne

After starting his rookie 450SX year on the couch due to injury, Zach Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) will be anxious to get 2020 off to a good start. Like his teammate Wilson last year, Osborne is a reliable top 8 rider, but a rare podium visitor. Osborne looked strong outdoors in 2019 and, even though he’s now 30 years old, he rides with exceptional grit. 2020 will be all about how much Osborne has progressed in the off-season—he could be a big surprise.

#17 – Joey Savatgy

Having lost his Kawasaki factory ride to Cianciarulo, Savatgy was picked up by JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing for 2020. However, serious foot injuries at an Australian supercross race in November means he won’t be lining up at A1. We will see Savatgy in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series at some point, but count him out for the title. With nothing to lose when he returns, we should see him on the podium, with a win or two not being unattainable.

#21 – Jason Anderson

After unexpectedly winning the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross championship, things haven’t gone great for Jason Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing). He rode just three supercross rounds with the #1 plate before going down with an injury. Anderson looked good, though not great, outdoors last year. He is pretty much an unknown for 2020, but he has to get off to a better start than his 14-2-9 run before going out last year.

#22 – Chad Reed

We’re just including Chad Reed (Mountain Motorsports/Honda) out of respect for his two Supercross titles (2005 and ’08). Don’t be shocked if Reed has trouble making the top 10 in the Main Events in 2020.

#25 – Marvin Musquin

Unfortunately, Marvin Musquin (Red Bull KTM) suffered a season-ending knee injury before the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series even got started. Had he been healthy, Musquin would have been a threat for the title. KTM has an empty seat, and we suggest Team Tedder’s Martin Davalos as a replacement. He’s set to ride a KTM anyway, with the only possible problem being Team Tedder’s support from Monster Energy.

#31 – Fredrik Norén

Like Brayton, Fredrik Norén must be pinching himself after getting a factory ride. As a new member of the JGRMX/Yoshimura/ Suzuki Factory Racing Team, Norén impressed at the end of the 2019 outdoor series. However, Norén has never been a strong supercross racer. Top 10s should be rare.

#51 – Justin Barcia

When Justin Barcia was a 2009 rookie in the 450SX class, pretty much everyone expected he would eventually win a title. It hasn’t worked that way, and injuries haven’t helped. Barcia (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing) had two stretches of injuries during his 2019 Supercross campaign, to go along with a win at A1. He is still only 28, but Barcia will have to have made massive improvements if he is to challenge for a title.

#94 – Ken Roczen

One of the fastest racers in supercross history, Ken Roczen (Team Honda HRC) has yet to win a title. Having suffered debilitating arm injuries in 2017 and 2018, as well as health issues causing endurance issues in 2019, Roczen has quite a few obstacles to overcome. As likable and fast as Roczen is, he has not won a Monster Energy Supercross race since 2017. You will see him on the podium regularly, and wins are certainly in the cards for 2020, yet a championship for Roczen seems more like wishful thinking than anything else. Without a doubt, though, he could prove that to be spectacularly wrong.

Photography by Will Embree, Rich Shepherd, and Ryne Swanberg

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Final Standings