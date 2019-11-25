2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Review (11 Fast Facts)

2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Review: Racing-Inspired Fun Motorcycle

A highly successful platform for Ducati since its introduction in 2015, Ducati has expanded its appeal with variants that appeal to different audiences, both functionally and visually.

Both the Café Racer and Desert Sled have been winning Scrambler variants, overshadowing the less-focused Full Throttle that has been present since the birth of the modern line.

With the Scrambler line getting upgrades this year, Ducati is giving the Full Throttle something of a re-introduction. It is now a flat-track inspired motorcycle with a context that will appeal to those who see themselves as dirt-flinging racers.

We had lots of fun on the 2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, and here are the facts you need to know about it:

1. Cornering ABS is the primary performance update. Due to internal safety regulations, this is not a feature we endeavor to test. Regardless, we are always happy to have Bosch Concerning ABS on any motorcycle we’re riding. The ABS worked great in a straight line, though we didn’t have any rain for testing in the slick stuff.

2. The suspension on the Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle has been recalibrated for 2019. As we didn’t have an older model for direct comparison, all we can tell you is that we are quite happy with the suspension as-is. That’s a good thing, as there are no damping adjustments. Whether we were tooling around town or throwing it around in canyons, the Scrambler’s suspension did its job unobtrusively.

3. Ducati reinvented the aesthetics of the Full Throttle this year, turning it into a racing-inspired motorcycle. The rise of the RSD Super Hooligan AMA National Championship Series—a flat track series running modified street motorcycles such as the Ducati Scrambler—along with motorcycles from Indian, Harley-Davidson, and KTM—is responsible for the resurgence of the Full Throttle. Noted multi-discipline motorcycle racer Frankie Garcia has taken the Scrambler to top-five series finishes the last two years. Garcia’s racing Scrambler provided the aesthetic basis for the 2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, thanks to new aluminum number plates, a clean new rear-end and seat, and a distinctive yellow-and-black color scheme. Although it’s called a Scrambler, the Full Throttle has a full-on flat track racing vibe.

4. With the basic chassis and air-cooled 803cc L-twin motor returning, it’s easy to fall in love with the Scrambler again. The last Scramblers we tested were the Desert Sled and the Café Racer, which work the Scrambler magic in specific ways. The Full Throttle indulges our fantasies of flat tracking on the street, and it is just another friendly emissary from what Ducati marketing calls The Land of Joy. We’ll call it the Land of Fun, as that’s what the package delivers. We didn’t take it out in the dirt for some sideways action—maybe next time if hot shoe Associate Editor Jess McKinley gets his hands on it. The ergonomics of the Full Throttle, including the low, wide handlebar, definitely encourage spinning up the rear end in the dirt.

5. We used the 2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle for urban strafing, canyon carving, and spicing up the commute to work. Impressively, the Full Throttle thrives in all three environments. The torquey motor is strong on acceleration at lower speeds, making it easy to put the motorcycle where you want in traffic or at an apex.

6. One thing we would like to see introduced into the Scrambler line is power modes. The motor can be a bit aggressive in-town when we’re not in the mood to be pushing hard to make every possible move through nasty traffic. Sometimes we just want to relax, and an Urban or Rain mode would suit the Scrambler line nicely. It’s a feature we have found curiously missing from the Scramblers since introduction, as it would especially suit the newer riders Ducati is working to attract.

7. The Pirelli MT 60 RS tires are impressive all-around tires. The tires have an on-/off-road tread, which certainly fits in visually with the Scrambler Full Throttle theme. The good news is that Pirelli uses a Superbike-derived rubber compound, giving the MT 60 RS tires more than enough feel on the street for the Scrambler. Again, we didn’t take them out to a local dry lake for some sliding through the dirt, but we promise to next time! It’s our sense, however, that very few Full Throttle editions will find their way off-pavement in a serious way.

8. If you ride at night, you’ll enjoy the LED lighting. We certainly like the headlight output for commuting and those late-night taco truck runs—two disparate things made more fun when aboard the Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle. There are also LED DLRs to make you safer in broad daylight, just in case someone missed how cool the motorcycle you’re riding is, along with its striking paint job.

9. Ducati says it softened up the clutch this year. As with the suspension, that is tough to quantify without a back-to-back comparison. No matter—the clutch pull is light enough that it didn’t concern anyone. The clutch is hydraulic, so it gets the same adjustable lever as the hand brake.

10. The LCD dash now has a fuel level gauge, and the switchgear has been updated. We’ll give those improvements a pair of thumbs up. It’s especially helpful to know how much gas you have in the tank when you hit the rural canyon areas. We also like the gear indicator. That tempting Mode button on the left handlebar doesn’t do what you think it does—remember, there are no power modes.

11. If we sound like we had a great time on the 2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, it’s because we did. Ducati is known for making some brutally serious motorcycles, and we love them for it. For those who ride for serious fun, the wide-ranging Scrambler line is tough to beat. While the Full Throttle may not be the most distinctive of the special-focus Scramblers, it can be argued that it is the most enjoyable.

Photography by Kelly Callan

RIDING STYLE

2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Specs

ENGINE

Type: L-twin

Displacement: 803cc

Bore x stroke: 88 x 66mm

Maximum power: 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm

Maximum torque: 49 ft/lbs @ 5750

Compression ratio: 11:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 50mm throttle body

Valvetrain: 2vpc, desmodromically driven

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Hydraulic w/ assist-and-slip functions

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS



Frame: Steel tube trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm inverted fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 5.9 inches

Wheels: 10-spoke aluminum

Front wheel: 18 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Pirelli MT 60 RS

Front tire: 3.00 x 18

Rear tire: 110/80 x 18

Front brake: 330mm disc w/ 4-piston radially mounted Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ single-piston floating Brembo caliper

ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.9 inches

Rake: 24 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 31.4 inches (30.6-inch optional seat)

Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg

Curb weight: 417 pounds

2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Color/Price:

Yellow/Black; $10,995 (MSRP)



2019 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Review – Photo Gallery