Monday, October 21, 2019
Community Motorcycle Safety BMW K 1600 GT, GLT & B Motorcycle Recall: Transmission Issues

BMW of North America is recalling 4,672 of its 2017-2020 K 1600 GT sport-touring motorcycles, and 2018-2020 K 1600 GTL and K 1600 B models due to possible transmission issues.

BMW says the transmission may malfunction and cause the rear wheel to lock up. If this occurs, the risk of crash increases

2019 BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW says certain transmission parts may not have been produced to the appropriate hardness level. This could affect the function of the transmission, possibly causing double engagement of two gears and the damage of transmission parts.

The following models are affected:

  • 2017-2020 K 1600 GT
  • 2018-2020 K 1600 GTL
  • 2018-2020 K 1600 B

BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the shift forks, the selector sleeve of 5th/6th gear, and the gear wheel of 6th gear, free of charge. The recall began Oct. 17, 2019. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

