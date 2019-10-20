Sunday, October 20, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross 2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Las Vegas

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Las Vegas

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results:
Cianciarulo Wins In 450 Debut

With three riders—Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, and Eli Tomac—tied for the lead going into the final 2019 Monster Energy Cup Main Event of three, Cianciarulo and Tomac battled toe-to-toe for the entire race with Cianciarulo coming out on top. Winning the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross in his debut in the 450 class earns Cianciarulo $100,000.

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results - Adam Cianciarulo
Adam Cianciarulo takes the overall win.

Tomac won the first Main, establishing himself as the only possible candidate to win the $1 million that comes with winning all three Mains. However, a high-side crash on the second lap while running in P2 dropped Tomac out of contention for the $1 million payout. Tomac remounted in P9 and worked his way up to P3 at the finish. With Cianciarulo going 2-2 in the first two Mains, and Stewart taking a win in Main Event 2 after a P3 in the first Main Event, the result was three riders had four points going into the final Main Event.

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results - Tomac and Cianciarulo
Cianciarulo (#9) and Tomac (#1) battled throughout Main Event 3.

Cianciarulo led all 10 laps of Main Event 3, though he had Tomac breathing down his neck from the second lap to the checkers, except with Tomac went through the Joker Lane on lap 9. With Cianciarulo taking the Joker Lane on the final lap, Cianciarulo emerged with a slight lead over Tomac. Tomac was unable to show Cianciarulo a wheel on the last lap, and Cianciarulo took the win at the $100,000 bounty for the overall win. Stewart never figured in Main Event 3, as a mediocre start had him in P6 early on. Stewart worked his way up to P3 to round out the overall podium.

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results - Malcolm Stewart
Malcolm Stewart turned three Main Event podiums into an overall podium finish.

Vince Friese rode impressively, leading four laps in both Main Event 1 and 2. Friese went 4-5-5 to finish one point ahead of 2019 MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser, who had a 7-4-4 night.

Photography by Will Embree

Main 1 Results

  1. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki
  2. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
  3. Malcolm Stewart, Honda
  4. Vince Friese, Honda
  5. Justin Barcia, Yamaha
  6. Jeremy Martin, Honda
  7. Tim Gajser, Honda
  8. Chad Reed, Honda
  9. Benny Bloss, KTM
  10. Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki
  11. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki
  12. Alex Ray, Suzuki
  13. Jerry Robin, Honda
  14. Justin Starling, Kawasaki
  15. Ryan Breece, Yamaha
  16. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki
  17. Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha
  18. Tevin Tapia, Yamaha
  19. Mike Alessi, Yamaha
  20. Austin Politelli, Honda
  21. Scott Champion, Honda
  22. Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha

Main 2 Results

  1. Malcolm Stewart, Honda
  2. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
  3. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki
  4. Tim Gajser, Honda
  5. Vince Friese, Honda
  6. Jeremy Martin, Honda
  7. Benny Bloss, KTM
  8. Justin Barcia, Yamaha
  9. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki
  10. Justin Starling, Kawasaki
  11. Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki
  12. Chad Reed, Honda
  13. Austin Politelli, Honda
  14. Alex Ray, Suzuki
  15. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki
  16. Ryan Breece, Yamaha
  17. Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha
  18. Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha
  19. Mike Alessi, Yamaha
  20. Tevin Tapia, Yamaha
  21. Scott Champion, Honda
  22. Jerry Robin, Honda (DNF)

Main 3 Results

  1. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
  2. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki
  3. Malcolm Stewart, Honda
  4. Tim Gajser, Honda
  5. Vince Friese, Honda
  6. Justin Barcia, Yamaha
  7. Benny Bloss, KTM
  8. Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha
  9. Justin Starling, Kawasaki
  10. Chad Reed, Honda
  11. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki
  12. Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki
  13. Alex Ray, Suzuki
  14. Jeremy Martin, Honda
  15. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki
  16. Austin Politelli, Honda
  17. Mike Alessi, Yamaha
  18. Ryan Breece, Yamaha
  19. Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha
  20. Scott Champion, Honda
  21. Tevin Tapia, Yamaha
  22. Jerry Robin, Honda (DNS)

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results - Main Event Start

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Final Results, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas

  1. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 5 points (2-2-1)
  2. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 6 points (1-3-2)
  3. Malcolm Stewart, Honda, 7 points (3-1-3)
  4. Vince Friese, Honda, 14 points (4-5-5)
  5. Tim Gajser, Honda, 15 points (7-4-4)
  6. Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 19 points (5-8-6)
  7. Benny Bloss, KTM, 23 points (9-7-7)
  8. Jeremy Martin, Honda, 26 points (6-6-14)
  9. Chad Reed, Honda, 30 points (8-12-10)
  10. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 31 points (11-9-11)
  11. Justin Starling, Kawasaki, 33 points (14-10-9)
  12. Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki, 33 points (10-11-12)
  13. Alex Ray, Suzuki, 39 points (12-14-13)
  14. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 46 points (16-15-15)
  15. Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 47 points (22-17-8)
  16. Austin Politelli, Honda, 49 points (20-13-16)
  17. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 49 points (15-16-18)
  18. Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha, 54 points (17-18-19)
  19. Mike Alessi, Yamaha, 55 points (19-19-17)
  20. Jerry Robin, Honda, 57 points (13-22-22)
  21. Tevin Tapia, Yamaha, 59 points (18-20-21)
  22. Scott Champion, Honda, 62 points (21-21-20)

Previous articleKawasaki Ninja400R.com SuperBike Club Racer: Spec Bike Test
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja400R.com SuperBike Club Racer: Spec Bike Test

Nic de Sena -
0
Race-Ready 300-pound Ninja 400 From Norton Motorsports Back in late 2017, I found myself twisting the throttle of the then all-new Kawasaki Ninja 400 around...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Monster Energy Cup Guide: Supercross In Las Vegas

Don Williams -
0
2019 Monster Energy Cup Guide: How To Watch, Plus Rider Quotes and News Supercross returns to Las Vegas for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, giving fans...
Read more
MotoGP

Yamaha’s Quartararo Untouchable Friday at Motegi MotoGP Practice

Ron Lieback -
0
Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, was untouchable Friday during the opening practice of the 2019 Grand Prix of Japan at Motegi.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2019 Fall Slimey Crud Run: Rain Fled, Classics Came Out

Gary Ilminen -
0
Despite long odds against blue skies, Sunday turned out cool and dry. One thousand riders took showed up in force at the 2019 Fall Slimey Crud Run.
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson Unplugs Production & Delivery of LiveWire

Ron Lieback -
0
Due to a "non-standard condition," Harley-Davidson has stopped all production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.
Read more
Reviews

Dunlop Trailmax Mission Review: 50/50 ADV Motorcycle Tire

Don Williams -
0
the Dunlop Trailmax Mission is more like a 90/60 tire, giving 90 percent performance on the street and 60 percent on the dirt. Here's our review.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Las Vegas

Don Williams -
0
2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Cianciarulo Wins In 450 Debut With three riders—Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, and Eli Tomac—tied for the lead going into the...
Read more
Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja400R.com SuperBike Club Racer: Spec Bike Test

Nic de Sena -
0
Race-Ready 300-pound Ninja 400 From Norton Motorsports Back in late 2017, I found myself twisting the throttle of the then all-new Kawasaki Ninja 400 around...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Monster Energy Cup Guide: Supercross In Las Vegas

Don Williams -
0
2019 Monster Energy Cup Guide: How To Watch, Plus Rider Quotes and News Supercross returns to Las Vegas for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, giving fans...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Capable of urban duty, as well as cross-county trips, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is a practical motorcycle that is also a genuine head-turner.
Read more
MotoGP

Yamaha’s Quartararo Untouchable Friday at Motegi MotoGP Practice

Ron Lieback -
0
Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, was untouchable Friday during the opening practice of the 2019 Grand Prix of Japan at Motegi.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2019 Fall Slimey Crud Run: Rain Fled, Classics Came Out

Gary Ilminen -
0
Despite long odds against blue skies, Sunday turned out cool and dry. One thousand riders took showed up in force at the 2019 Fall Slimey Crud Run.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling