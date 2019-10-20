2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Las Vegas

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results:

Cianciarulo Wins In 450 Debut

With three riders—Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, and Eli Tomac—tied for the lead going into the final 2019 Monster Energy Cup Main Event of three, Cianciarulo and Tomac battled toe-to-toe for the entire race with Cianciarulo coming out on top. Winning the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross in his debut in the 450 class earns Cianciarulo $100,000.

Tomac won the first Main, establishing himself as the only possible candidate to win the $1 million that comes with winning all three Mains. However, a high-side crash on the second lap while running in P2 dropped Tomac out of contention for the $1 million payout. Tomac remounted in P9 and worked his way up to P3 at the finish. With Cianciarulo going 2-2 in the first two Mains, and Stewart taking a win in Main Event 2 after a P3 in the first Main Event, the result was three riders had four points going into the final Main Event.

Cianciarulo led all 10 laps of Main Event 3, though he had Tomac breathing down his neck from the second lap to the checkers, except with Tomac went through the Joker Lane on lap 9. With Cianciarulo taking the Joker Lane on the final lap, Cianciarulo emerged with a slight lead over Tomac. Tomac was unable to show Cianciarulo a wheel on the last lap, and Cianciarulo took the win at the $100,000 bounty for the overall win. Stewart never figured in Main Event 3, as a mediocre start had him in P6 early on. Stewart worked his way up to P3 to round out the overall podium.

Vince Friese rode impressively, leading four laps in both Main Event 1 and 2. Friese went 4-5-5 to finish one point ahead of 2019 MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser, who had a 7-4-4 night.

Photography by Will Embree

Main 1 Results

Eli Tomac, Kawasaki Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Malcolm Stewart, Honda Vince Friese, Honda Justin Barcia, Yamaha Jeremy Martin, Honda Tim Gajser, Honda Chad Reed, Honda Benny Bloss, KTM Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki Alex Ray, Suzuki Jerry Robin, Honda Justin Starling, Kawasaki Ryan Breece, Yamaha Adam Enticknap, Suzuki Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha Tevin Tapia, Yamaha Mike Alessi, Yamaha Austin Politelli, Honda Scott Champion, Honda Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha

Main 2 Results

Malcolm Stewart, Honda Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Eli Tomac, Kawasaki Tim Gajser, Honda Vince Friese, Honda Jeremy Martin, Honda Benny Bloss, KTM Justin Barcia, Yamaha Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki Justin Starling, Kawasaki Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki Chad Reed, Honda Austin Politelli, Honda Alex Ray, Suzuki Adam Enticknap, Suzuki Ryan Breece, Yamaha Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha Mike Alessi, Yamaha Tevin Tapia, Yamaha Scott Champion, Honda Jerry Robin, Honda (DNF)

Main 3 Results

Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Eli Tomac, Kawasaki Malcolm Stewart, Honda Tim Gajser, Honda Vince Friese, Honda Justin Barcia, Yamaha Benny Bloss, KTM Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha Justin Starling, Kawasaki Chad Reed, Honda Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki Alex Ray, Suzuki Jeremy Martin, Honda Adam Enticknap, Suzuki Austin Politelli, Honda Mike Alessi, Yamaha Ryan Breece, Yamaha Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha Scott Champion, Honda Tevin Tapia, Yamaha Jerry Robin, Honda (DNS)

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Final Results, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas