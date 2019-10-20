2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Las Vegas

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results:
Cianciarulo Wins In 450 Debut
With three riders—Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, and Eli Tomac—tied for the lead going into the final 2019 Monster Energy Cup Main Event of three, Cianciarulo and Tomac battled toe-to-toe for the entire race with Cianciarulo coming out on top. Winning the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross in his debut in the 450 class earns Cianciarulo $100,000.
Tomac won the first Main, establishing himself as the only possible candidate to win the $1 million that comes with winning all three Mains. However, a high-side crash on the second lap while running in P2 dropped Tomac out of contention for the $1 million payout. Tomac remounted in P9 and worked his way up to P3 at the finish. With Cianciarulo going 2-2 in the first two Mains, and Stewart taking a win in Main Event 2 after a P3 in the first Main Event, the result was three riders had four points going into the final Main Event.
Cianciarulo led all 10 laps of Main Event 3, though he had Tomac breathing down his neck from the second lap to the checkers, except with Tomac went through the Joker Lane on lap 9. With Cianciarulo taking the Joker Lane on the final lap, Cianciarulo emerged with a slight lead over Tomac. Tomac was unable to show Cianciarulo a wheel on the last lap, and Cianciarulo took the win at the $100,000 bounty for the overall win. Stewart never figured in Main Event 3, as a mediocre start had him in P6 early on. Stewart worked his way up to P3 to round out the overall podium.
Vince Friese rode impressively, leading four laps in both Main Event 1 and 2. Friese went 4-5-5 to finish one point ahead of 2019 MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser, who had a 7-4-4 night.
Main 1 Results
- Eli Tomac, Kawasaki
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Malcolm Stewart, Honda
- Vince Friese, Honda
- Justin Barcia, Yamaha
- Jeremy Martin, Honda
- Tim Gajser, Honda
- Chad Reed, Honda
- Benny Bloss, KTM
- Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki
- Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki
- Alex Ray, Suzuki
- Jerry Robin, Honda
- Justin Starling, Kawasaki
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha
- Adam Enticknap, Suzuki
- Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha
- Tevin Tapia, Yamaha
- Mike Alessi, Yamaha
- Austin Politelli, Honda
- Scott Champion, Honda
- Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha
Main 2 Results
- Malcolm Stewart, Honda
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Eli Tomac, Kawasaki
- Tim Gajser, Honda
- Vince Friese, Honda
- Jeremy Martin, Honda
- Benny Bloss, KTM
- Justin Barcia, Yamaha
- Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki
- Justin Starling, Kawasaki
- Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki
- Chad Reed, Honda
- Austin Politelli, Honda
- Alex Ray, Suzuki
- Adam Enticknap, Suzuki
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha
- Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha
- Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha
- Mike Alessi, Yamaha
- Tevin Tapia, Yamaha
- Scott Champion, Honda
- Jerry Robin, Honda (DNF)
Main 3 Results
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Eli Tomac, Kawasaki
- Malcolm Stewart, Honda
- Tim Gajser, Honda
- Vince Friese, Honda
- Justin Barcia, Yamaha
- Benny Bloss, KTM
- Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha
- Justin Starling, Kawasaki
- Chad Reed, Honda
- Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki
- Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki
- Alex Ray, Suzuki
- Jeremy Martin, Honda
- Adam Enticknap, Suzuki
- Austin Politelli, Honda
- Mike Alessi, Yamaha
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha
- Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha
- Scott Champion, Honda
- Tevin Tapia, Yamaha
- Jerry Robin, Honda (DNS)
2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Final Results, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 5 points (2-2-1)
- Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 6 points (1-3-2)
- Malcolm Stewart, Honda, 7 points (3-1-3)
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14 points (4-5-5)
- Tim Gajser, Honda, 15 points (7-4-4)
- Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 19 points (5-8-6)
- Benny Bloss, KTM, 23 points (9-7-7)
- Jeremy Martin, Honda, 26 points (6-6-14)
- Chad Reed, Honda, 30 points (8-12-10)
- Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 31 points (11-9-11)
- Justin Starling, Kawasaki, 33 points (14-10-9)
- Kyle Chisolm, Suzuki, 33 points (10-11-12)
- Alex Ray, Suzuki, 39 points (12-14-13)
- Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 46 points (16-15-15)
- Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 47 points (22-17-8)
- Austin Politelli, Honda, 49 points (20-13-16)
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 49 points (15-16-18)
- Robbie Wagerman, Yamaha, 54 points (17-18-19)
- Mike Alessi, Yamaha, 55 points (19-19-17)
- Jerry Robin, Honda, 57 points (13-22-22)
- Tevin Tapia, Yamaha, 59 points (18-20-21)
- Scott Champion, Honda, 62 points (21-21-20)