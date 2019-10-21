2020 Suzuki GSX250R and GSX250R ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Suzuki GSX250R and GSX250R ABS

The smallest sport motorcycle in the 2020 Suzuki lineup, the GSX250R offers big-bike features such as a full fairing, fuel injection, electric cooling, and optional ABS.

With a SOHC parallel-twin motor displacing 248cc, The Suzuki GSX250R is a fun motorcycle to ride, as it weighs less than 400 pounds, even with ABS.

The IRC Road Winner RX-01 tires and KYB suspension are up to the unintimidating demands of the motor, making the GSX250R a formidable motorcycle in the tightest canyons.

If you’re not one for sport riding, the stylish GSX250R is a comfortable and efficient urban commuter, delivering a frugal 76 mpg and a range of over 250 miles between visits to the gas station. The undersquare motor ensures you have enough torque to gap cars when the traffic light turns green.

2020 Suzuki GSX250R and GSX250R ABS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 248cc

Bore x stroke: 53.5 x 55.2mm

Compression ratio: 11.5: 1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 vpc

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Final drive: DID or RK 520 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB fork; 4.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 4.9 inches

Wheels: 10-spoke cast aluminum

Tires: IRC Road Winner RX-01

Front tire: 110/80 x 17

Rear tire: 140/55 x 17

Front brake: Disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: Disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.3 inches

Rake: 25.6 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 31.1 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons

Curb weight: 392 pounds (ABS: 399 pounds)

Estimated fuel consumption: 76 mpg

COLORS

GSX250R: Metallic Diamond Red; Pear Glacier White No. 2/Pearl Nebular Black

GSX250R ABS: Metallic Crystal Blue/Pearl Nebular Black

PRICES

GSX250R Price: $4599 MSRP

GSX250R ABS Price: $4899 MSRP

