2020 Suzuki GSX250R and GSX250R ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Suzuki GSX250R and GSX250R ABS

The smallest sport motorcycle in the 2020 Suzuki lineup, the GSX250R offers big-bike features such as a full fairing, fuel injection, electric cooling, and optional ABS.

With a SOHC parallel-twin motor displacing 248cc, The Suzuki GSX250R is a fun motorcycle to ride, as it weighs less than 400 pounds, even with ABS.

Suzuki GSX250R 2020 SpecsThe IRC Road Winner RX-01 tires and KYB suspension are up to the unintimidating demands of the motor, making the GSX250R a formidable motorcycle in the tightest canyons.

If you’re not one for sport riding, the stylish GSX250R is a comfortable and efficient urban commuter, delivering a frugal 76 mpg and a range of over 250 miles between visits to the gas station. The undersquare motor ensures you have enough torque to gap cars when the traffic light turns green.

For more, read our Suzuki GSX250R Review.

2020 Suzuki GSX250R and GSX250R ABS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 248cc
  • Bore x stroke: 53.5 x 55.2mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.5: 1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 vpc
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
  • Final drive: DID or RK 520 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB fork; 4.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 4.9 inches
  • Wheels: 10-spoke cast aluminum
  • Tires: IRC Road Winner RX-01
  • Front tire: 110/80 x 17
  • Rear tire: 140/55 x 17
  • Front brake: Disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: Disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES  

  • Wheelbase: 56.3 inches
  • Rake: 25.6 degrees
  • Trail: 4.1 inches
  • Seat height: 31.1 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 392 pounds (ABS: 399 pounds)
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 76 mpg

COLORS

  • GSX250R: Metallic Diamond Red; Pear Glacier White No. 2/Pearl Nebular Black
  • GSX250R ABS: Metallic Crystal Blue/Pearl Nebular Black

PRICES

  • GSX250R Price: $4599 MSRP
  • GSX250R ABS Price: $4899 MSRP

2020 Suzuki GSX250R & GSX250R ABS Photo Gallery

 

