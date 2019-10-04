Friday, October 4, 2019
Motorcycle Types Sport Metzeler Racetec RR Tires For Vintage Racing: First Look

Metzeler Racetec RR Tires For Vintage Racing: First Look

Metzeler Racetec RR Tires In 18-Inch Sizes

Vintage motorcycle racers often look longingly at the wide variety of high-performance 17-inch tires for the street and the track. Not wanting to give up the 18-inch hoops on their vintage motorcycles, they use what’s available and make the best of it.

Metzeler is bringing four sizes of its DOT-legal Racetec RR tires with an 18-inch diameter to the American market this weekend at the Barber Vintage Festival in Birmingham, Alabama, in the Fan Zone.

Metzeler Racetec RR Tires For Vintage Racing: First LookThe new 18-inch Racetec RR tires have been tested at such races as the Isle of Man TT, North West 200, Southern 100, and Ulster Grand Prix. The result is a tire that is designed to be sympathetic to the needs of vintage racing motorcycling, including heavier motorcycles and those without full suspension.

According to a Metzeler spokesman, “The Racetec RR effectively tames the aggressiveness of these old machines, combining the damping features of the carcass and the tread band configurations.”

All versions of the 18-inch Racetec RR tires will be in the K1 compound—the softest offered for the Racetec RR line—and are legal for use on American roads.

Metzeler Racetec RR Tires For Vintage Racing profile“Expanding Metzeler’s Racetec RR line with 18-inch sizing for classic and vintage racing is very exciting for the brand,” according to Metzeler road race manager Oscar Solis.

“Throughout the past several years, classic and vintage riding and racing have become quite popular, so this was the perfect time to provide a quality product for enthusiasts in that segment here in North America. The Racetec RR has already had great success with classic racing in Europe, and we look forward to making the same products available to riders here stateside.”

Racetec RR 18-Inch Tires Fast Facts

  • Sizes Front: 110/80
  • Sizes Rear: 130/80; 150/65; 160/60
  • Speed rating: ZR W (168 mph maximum)Racetec RR 18-Inch Tire Prices:
  • MSRP TBA

Metzeler Racetec RR for Vintage Motorcycle Racing

Previous article2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices
Next articleProposed Tariffs of Up to 100% On European Motorcycles – Avoided
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Motorcycle Industry News

Proposed Tariffs of Up to 100% On European Motorcycles – Avoided

Ron Lieback -
0
Thankfully for the entire motorcycle industry, the proposed tariffs of up to 100% on European motorcycles were avoided, the MIC announced Thursday.
Read more
Reviews

Arai Regent-X Review: Perfect All-Around Full-Face Helmet

Nic de Sena -
0
For those that need a full-face helmet ready to handle the rigors of everything short of the track, the Regent-X is an excellent choice. Here's our review.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Aero Concept Tops Design Competition

Ron Lieback -
0
When it comes to OEM concepts, one that genuinely creates some noise among motorcyclists is the Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Aero. And it just won an award.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Yamaha MT-03 First Look: Junior Master of Torque

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha MT-03 First Look: The Latest Master of Torque Yamaha’s Hyper Naked family has a new member—the 2020 Yamaha MT-03. Based on the YZF-R3...
Read more
Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Spidi 4Season Pants Review: Hot and Cold, Rain or Shine

Neil Wyenn -
0
Spidi 4Season Pants Review: Suitable For All Weather I was once told by a very experienced rider that once you go with textile pants for...
Read more
World Superbike

Jonathan Rea: 1st WorldSBK Rider to Earn 5 Titles (And Successive!)

Ron Lieback -
0
During round five Jonathan Rea returned to his winning ways, and clinched his fifth-straight WorldSBK title following a 2-1 finish at Magny-Cours in France.
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Proposed Tariffs of Up to 100% On European Motorcycles – Avoided

Ron Lieback -
0
Thankfully for the entire motorcycle industry, the proposed tariffs of up to 100% on European motorcycles were avoided, the MIC announced Thursday.
Read more
Sport

Metzeler Racetec RR Tires For Vintage Racing: First Look

Don Williams -
0
Metzeler is bringing four sizes of its DOT-legal Racetec RR tires with an 18-inch diameter to the American market at the 2019 Barber Vintage Festival.
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Introduced 43 years ago, and a hit in its first year of production as part of the FX family, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider continues as a Softail.
Read more
Reviews

Arai Regent-X Review: Perfect All-Around Full-Face Helmet

Nic de Sena -
0
For those that need a full-face helmet ready to handle the rigors of everything short of the track, the Regent-X is an excellent choice. Here's our review.
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Riding the 2020 Yamaha V Star 250 is like stepping back in time. The quarter-liter cruiser motorcycle is relatively unchanged...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Aero Concept Tops Design Competition

Ron Lieback -
0
When it comes to OEM concepts, one that genuinely creates some noise among motorcyclists is the Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Aero. And it just won an award.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling