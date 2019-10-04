Metzeler Racetec RR Tires For Vintage Racing: First Look

Metzeler Racetec RR Tires In 18-Inch Sizes

Vintage motorcycle racers often look longingly at the wide variety of high-performance 17-inch tires for the street and the track. Not wanting to give up the 18-inch hoops on their vintage motorcycles, they use what’s available and make the best of it.

Metzeler is bringing four sizes of its DOT-legal Racetec RR tires with an 18-inch diameter to the American market this weekend at the Barber Vintage Festival in Birmingham, Alabama, in the Fan Zone.

The new 18-inch Racetec RR tires have been tested at such races as the Isle of Man TT, North West 200, Southern 100, and Ulster Grand Prix. The result is a tire that is designed to be sympathetic to the needs of vintage racing motorcycling, including heavier motorcycles and those without full suspension.

According to a Metzeler spokesman, “The Racetec RR effectively tames the aggressiveness of these old machines, combining the damping features of the carcass and the tread band configurations.”

All versions of the 18-inch Racetec RR tires will be in the K1 compound—the softest offered for the Racetec RR line—and are legal for use on American roads.

“Expanding Metzeler’s Racetec RR line with 18-inch sizing for classic and vintage racing is very exciting for the brand,” according to Metzeler road race manager Oscar Solis.

“Throughout the past several years, classic and vintage riding and racing have become quite popular, so this was the perfect time to provide a quality product for enthusiasts in that segment here in North America. The Racetec RR has already had great success with classic racing in Europe, and we look forward to making the same products available to riders here stateside.”

Racetec RR 18-Inch Tires Fast Facts

Sizes Front: 110/80

Sizes Rear: 130/80; 150/65; 160/60

Speed rating: ZR W (168 mph maximum)Racetec RR 18-Inch Tire Prices:

MSRP TBA

