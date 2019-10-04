2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Friday, October 4, 2019
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider

Introduced 43 years ago, and a hit in its first year of production as part of the FX family, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider continues well into the 21st century as a Softail.

No doubt about it, there have been vast improvements along the way, and the current Low Rider is a comfortable and capable cruiser.

2020 Harley-Davidson Low RiderPowered by the Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor installed in the latest Softail frame, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider is an excellent urban beast. If you have the urge to visit your friends in the canyons, the reasonable 30 degrees of rake and nearly 30 degrees of lean angle mean you don’t have to tiptoe around corners.

2020 Low Rider SpecsThere are dual front discs to slow you down, and the 107 powerplant will propel you at impressive speeds. Good looks and riding practicality come together on the Harley-Davidson Low Rider.

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
  • Displacement: 107ci
  • Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
  • Maximum torque: 110 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Valvetrain: Single cam; 4 vpc
  • Exhaust: 2-into-1-into-2
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front: 19 x 2.50
  • Rear: 16 x 5.00
    Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front tire: 110/90 x 19
  • Rear tire: 180/70 x 16
  • Front brakes: Dual 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: Single 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 6.4 inches
  • Lean angle, right and left: 29.6 degrees
  • Seat height: 27.2 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
  • Curb weight: 661 pounds

2020 Harley Low Rider Colors/Prices (MSRP)

  • Vivid Black: $14,899
  • Billiard Blue; Billiard Red; Stone Washed White Pearl: $15,299

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider | Photo Gallery

