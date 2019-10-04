2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider

Introduced 43 years ago, and a hit in its first year of production as part of the FX family, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider continues well into the 21st century as a Softail.

No doubt about it, there have been vast improvements along the way, and the current Low Rider is a comfortable and capable cruiser.

Powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor installed in the latest Softail frame, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider is an excellent urban beast. If you have the urge to visit your friends in the canyons, the reasonable 30 degrees of rake and nearly 30 degrees of lean angle mean you don’t have to tiptoe around corners.

There are dual front discs to slow you down, and the 107 powerplant will propel you at impressive speeds. Good looks and riding practicality come together on the Harley-Davidson Low Rider.

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Specs



ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Maximum torque: 110 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: Single cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-1-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front: 19 x 2.50

Rear: 16 x 5.00

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31 Front tire: 110/90 x 19

Rear tire: 180/70 x 16

Front brakes: Dual 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: Single 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 6.4 inches

Lean angle, right and left: 29.6 degrees

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 661 pounds

2020 Harley Low Rider Colors/Prices (MSRP)

Vivid Black: $14,899

Billiard Blue; Billiard Red; Stone Washed White Pearl: $15,299

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider | Photo Gallery