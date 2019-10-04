Proposed Tariffs of Up to 100% On European Motorcycles – Avoided

Friday, October 4, 2019
This past summer, representatives from KTM, Indian Motorcycle and the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) headed to Washington, D.C., and testified before the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR)

The reason? To battle the proposed tariffs of up to 100 percent on motorcycles, parts and accessories arriving from European Union countries. This would have devastating effects on motorcycle manufacturers – especially the OEMs from Italy (Ducati, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi), Austria (KTM), Germany (BMW) and the United Kingdom (Triumph), to name a new.

Proposed Tariffs of Up to 100% On European Motorcycles - AvoidedThankfully for the entire motorcycle industry, these proposed tariffs were avoided, the MIC announced Thursday.

The MIC, along with motorcycle-manufacturing member companies Cobra, Ducati, Indian Motorcycle, and KTM, also submitted written comments to the USTR opposing these tariffs, which arrived as part of a dispute regarding certain EU countries subsidizing their large aircraft manufacturing sector.

In a show of transcontinental industry support, ACEM, the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers, also submitted written arguments against the proposed tariffs.

“We have been actively engaged in this dispute from day one, both in Washington, D.C. and also in Europe, to protect our dealers, support the motorcycle industry and allow our customers to continue to ride and experience motorcycling,” said John Hinz, CEO of KTM North America.

“Our brands and dealers have been operating in the United States for over fifty years and it is our responsibility to protect and grow the future of motorcycling. We commend the USTR’s recognition of the negative impact that the proposed tariffs would have had on our U.S. business, partners, dealers and customers.”

“Had the tariffs been enacted, that would have meant extremely high prices for our American consumers of European motorcycles, parts, and accessories,” said Erik Pritchard, incoming MIC president and CEO.

“Increased costs would have even discouraged motorcycle riders from performing routine but critical maintenance, such as brake pad and tire replacements, due to potential doubling on the price of parts.”

“I want to thank Congressman Tim Walberg and Congressman Michael Burgess, who are the co-chairs of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus,” said Scott Schloegel, senior vice president for government relations at the MIC.

“They sent a terrific letter to the United States Trade Representative opposing additional tariffs, which are taxes paid by American consumers. They have been fantastic champions of the industry and our consumers, and we thank them for their continued support for something that brings joy to millions of Americans every single day: motorcycling.”

MIC says its staff at the Government Relations Office will continue to monitor developments in Washington, in case the USTR proposes any changes to the current list of products and industries impacted by tariffs.

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

