Saturday, October 5, 2019
2020 Suzuki SV650 (ABS) Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Suzuki SV650 and SV650 ABS

Debuting in 1999, the Suzuki SV650 has enjoyed a constant evolution as it moves through the 21st century. Thanks to a torquey V-twin motor with a broad powerband and a stable chassis, the SV650 is a welcoming motorcycle.

2020 Suzuki SV650 (ABS) Buyer's Guide: Specs & Prices New riders, and well as experienced pilots, find quite a bit to like about the well-balanced 2020 Suzuki SV650.

The ergonomics are upright and naturally comfortable, and the sub-31-inch seat height makes the SV650 available to a broader range of motorcyclists. Suzuki’s unique Low RPM Assist feature helps prevents stalls off the line if you are less-skilled or less-attentive when letting out the clutch.

Dunlop Sportmax RoadSmart III tires provide plenty of grip in the canyons, yet offer long life. Twin 290mm front disc brakes do a great job of bringing the 432-pound SV650 down from speed, and have a nice touch around town. ABS is a $400 option on the 2020 Suzuki SV650, and we think it’s worth it if you ever ride in wet conditions.

For more, read our Suzuki SV650 Review.

2020 Suzuki SV650 and 650 ABS Specs

ENGINE

  • Engine: 90-degree V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm
  • Displacement: 645cc
  • Compression ratio: 11.2:1
  • Fueling: EFI w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: DID 520 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel trellis
  • Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable 41mm fork; 4.9 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock
  • Wheels: Five-spoke cast aluminum
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax RoadSmart III
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
  • Front brakes: 290mm floating discs w/ 4-piston Tokico calipers
  • Rear brake: Disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($400)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 56.9 inches
  • Seat height: 30.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons
  • Curb weight: 432 pounds (ABS: 437 pounds)

2020 Suzuki SV650 Colors/Prices:

  • SV650: Metallic Mystic Silver, $7099
  • SV650 ABS: Glass Sparkle Black, $7499

Suzuki SV650: Photo Gallery

Don Williams
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

