2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Schedule: 12-Round Calendar

2020 AMA Motocross National Schedule

The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series schedule is out, so it’s time to start your summer spectating plans. Expect to see heavy hitters such as three-time defending champion Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, and rookie Adam Cianciarulo on America’s greatest motocross tracks battling for wins during the 12-round series.

There are no significant changes for 2020, though the series is not identical. Let’s take a look at what’s different, besides many events being two days earlier in the year due to 2020 being a leap year.

The High Point National moves back a week to June 20. The Florida National is now on June 6, two weeks before High Point.

Instead of a week off between rounds three and four, the first week off is now between rounds four (Florida) and five (High Point).

Rather than two weeks between Washougal (Round 9) and Unadilla (Round 10), there is a three-week gap. That pushes the final three rounds—Unadilla, Budds Creek, and Ironman—back five days.

Otherwise, it’s business as usual for the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series.

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Final Standings