2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Schedule: 12-Round Calendar

Thursday, September 26, 2019
2020 AMA Motocross National Schedule

The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series schedule is out, so it’s time to start your summer spectating plans. Expect to see heavy hitters such as three-time defending champion Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, and rookie Adam Cianciarulo on America’s greatest motocross tracks battling for wins during the 12-round series.

Defending MX Champion Eli Tomac

There are no significant changes for 2020, though the series is not identical. Let’s take a look at what’s different, besides many events being two days earlier in the year due to 2020 being a leap year.

  • The High Point National moves back a week to June 20. The Florida National is now on June 6, two weeks before High Point.

 

  • Instead of a week off between rounds three and four, the first week off is now between rounds four (Florida) and five (High Point).

 

  • Rather than two weeks between Washougal (Round 9) and Unadilla (Round 10), there is a three-week gap. That pushes the final three rounds—Unadilla, Budds Creek, and Ironman—back five days.

 

Otherwise, it’s business as usual for the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series.

2020 Lucas Oil Pro AMA Motocross Championship Series Schedule
May 16    Hangtown Classic   Prairie City SVRA   Rancho Cordova, CA
May 23    Fox Raceway National   Fox Raceway   Pala, CA
May 30    Thunder Valley National   Thunder Valley MX Park   Lakewood, CO
June 6    Florida National   WW Ranch Motocross Park   Jacksonville, FL
June 20    High Point National   High Point Raceway   Mt. Morris, PA
June 27    Southwick National   The Wick 338   Southwick, MA
July 4    RedBud National   RedBud MX   Buchanan, MI
July 18    Spring Creek National   Spring Creek MX Park   Millville, MN
July 25    Washougal National   Washougal MX Park   Washougal, WA
Aug. 15    Unadilla National   Unadilla MX   New Berlin, NY
Aug. 22    Budds Creek National   Budds Creek Motocross Park   Mechanicsville, MD
Aug. 29    Ironman National   Ironman Raceway   Crawfordsville, IN

 

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Final Standings

  1. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 521 points (11 moto wins)
  2. Ken Roczen, Honda, 463 points (5 moto wins)
  3. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 451 (4 moto wins)
  4. Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 407
  5. Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 403 (1 moto win)
  6. Cooper Webb, KTM, 324 (2 moto wins)
  7. Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 315
  8. Fredrik Norén, Honda/Suzuki, 240
  9. Justin Bogle, KTM, 222
  10. Blake Baggett, KTM, 175 (1 moto win)
  11. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 160
  12. Benny Bloss, KTM, 160
  13. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 140
  14. Dean Ferris, Yamaha, 136
  15. John Short, Honda, 135
  16. Henry Miller, KTM, 117
  17. Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 103
  18. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 99
  19. Ben Lamay, Honda, 84
  20. Kyle Cunningham, Honda, 76
  21. Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 75
  22. Cole Seely, Honda, 59
  23. James Weeks, Yamaha, 53
  24. Justin Hill, Suzuki, 51
  25. Todd Waters, Husqvarna, 46
  26. Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 39
  27. Coty Schock, KTM, 38
  28. Jake Masterpool, Honda, 35
  29. Isaac Teasdale, Suzuki, 31
  30. Taiki Koga, Kawasaki, 23
  31. Dylan Merriam, Husqvarna, 18
  32. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 13
  33. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 12
  34. Marshal Weltin, KTM, 11
  35. Dustin Winter, Yamaha, 11
  36. Josh Osby, Yamaha, 7
  37. Tristan Lane, KTM, 6
  38. Cody Cooper, Honda, 6
  39. Matthew Hubert, Husqvarna, 5
  40. Ryan Dowd, Suzuki 5
  41. Erki Kahro, KTM, 5
  42. Caleb Tennant, KTM, 4
  43. Luke Neese, Honda, 3
  44. Felix Lopez, KTM, 3
  45. Mathias Jorgensen, Honda, 3
  46. Chris Canning, Kawasaki, 2
  47. Jacob Runkles, KTM, 2
  48. Dare Demartile, Honda, 2
  49. Heath Harrison, Kawasaki, 1
  50. Noah McConahy, Yamaha, 1
  51. Brandan Leith, Kawasaki, 1
  52. Cade Autenrieth, KTM, 1
  53. Jeremy Smith, Honda, 1

