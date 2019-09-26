2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Schedule: 12-Round Calendar

2020 AMA Motocross National Schedule
The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series schedule is out, so it’s time to start your summer spectating plans. Expect to see heavy hitters such as three-time defending champion Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, and rookie Adam Cianciarulo on America’s greatest motocross tracks battling for wins during the 12-round series.
There are no significant changes for 2020, though the series is not identical. Let’s take a look at what’s different, besides many events being two days earlier in the year due to 2020 being a leap year.
- The High Point National moves back a week to June 20. The Florida National is now on June 6, two weeks before High Point.
- Instead of a week off between rounds three and four, the first week off is now between rounds four (Florida) and five (High Point).
- Rather than two weeks between Washougal (Round 9) and Unadilla (Round 10), there is a three-week gap. That pushes the final three rounds—Unadilla, Budds Creek, and Ironman—back five days.
Otherwise, it’s business as usual for the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series.
|
2020 Lucas Oil Pro AMA Motocross Championship Series Schedule
|May 16
|Hangtown Classic
|Prairie City SVRA
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|May 23
|Fox Raceway National
|Fox Raceway
|Pala, CA
|May 30
|Thunder Valley National
|Thunder Valley MX Park
|Lakewood, CO
|June 6
|Florida National
|WW Ranch Motocross Park
|Jacksonville, FL
|June 20
|High Point National
|High Point Raceway
|Mt. Morris, PA
|June 27
|Southwick National
|The Wick 338
|Southwick, MA
|July 4
|RedBud National
|RedBud MX
|Buchanan, MI
|July 18
|Spring Creek National
|Spring Creek MX Park
|Millville, MN
|July 25
|Washougal National
|Washougal MX Park
|Washougal, WA
|Aug. 15
|Unadilla National
|Unadilla MX
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug. 22
|Budds Creek National
|Budds Creek Motocross Park
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug. 29
|Ironman National
|Ironman Raceway
|Crawfordsville, IN
2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Final Standings
- Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 521 points (11 moto wins)
- Ken Roczen, Honda, 463 points (5 moto wins)
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 451 (4 moto wins)
- Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 407
- Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 403 (1 moto win)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 324 (2 moto wins)
- Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 315
- Fredrik Norén, Honda/Suzuki, 240
- Justin Bogle, KTM, 222
- Blake Baggett, KTM, 175 (1 moto win)
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 160
- Benny Bloss, KTM, 160
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 140
- Dean Ferris, Yamaha, 136
- John Short, Honda, 135
- Henry Miller, KTM, 117
- Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 103
- Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 99
- Ben Lamay, Honda, 84
- Kyle Cunningham, Honda, 76
- Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 75
- Cole Seely, Honda, 59
- James Weeks, Yamaha, 53
- Justin Hill, Suzuki, 51
- Todd Waters, Husqvarna, 46
- Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 39
- Coty Schock, KTM, 38
- Jake Masterpool, Honda, 35
- Isaac Teasdale, Suzuki, 31
- Taiki Koga, Kawasaki, 23
- Dylan Merriam, Husqvarna, 18
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 13
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 12
- Marshal Weltin, KTM, 11
- Dustin Winter, Yamaha, 11
- Josh Osby, Yamaha, 7
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 6
- Cody Cooper, Honda, 6
- Matthew Hubert, Husqvarna, 5
- Ryan Dowd, Suzuki 5
- Erki Kahro, KTM, 5
- Caleb Tennant, KTM, 4
- Luke Neese, Honda, 3
- Felix Lopez, KTM, 3
- Mathias Jorgensen, Honda, 3
- Chris Canning, Kawasaki, 2
- Jacob Runkles, KTM, 2
- Dare Demartile, Honda, 2
- Heath Harrison, Kawasaki, 1
- Noah McConahy, Yamaha, 1
- Brandan Leith, Kawasaki, 1
- Cade Autenrieth, KTM, 1
- Jeremy Smith, Honda, 1