Thursday, September 26, 2019
Electric Motorcycles 2020 Zero Motorcycle Lineup First Look: Black Forest DSR to USA (Prices)

2020 Zero Motorcycle Lineup

Zero Motorcycles has slightly massaged its 2020 lineup of electric motorcycles. All models are updated with new colors and graphics and feature the Cypher II and Cyper III operating systems.

The big news for 2020 is the once European-only Black Forest DSR is now available in America.

2020 Zero DSR Black Forest specsAlso, all of the electric bikes feature the updated Next Gen App to connect the rider with customer ride modes, charging status, updates and diagnostics.

“With the year-over-year growth of fast-charge stations around the United States, riding has become more accessible than ever,” said Sam Paschel, CEO.

“The 2020 line ensures riders can experience their adventures and push for new places with the effortless experience of taking their motorcycle wherever they would like to go.”

2020 Zero DSR Black Forest Edition: USA Details

Built upon the DSR 14.4 kWh platform, the DSR Black Forest Edition enters the U.S. market as Zero’s premier dual-sport motorcycle for 2020.

Arriving with a history of riding success overseas, Zero now brings this EU favorite to the U.S. equipped with three lockable cases for ample storage, accessory bars, hand guards and a protective headlamp cover for added protection for the rider and bike.

Back Forest DSR Photo Gallery

2020 Zero DS and DSR

The advance of Zero Motorcycles technology at the top of the spectrum allows for the 2020 DS model to now be available with the 7.2 kWh battery.

The 2020 DS will sport new colors and graphics in the Mojave color option and will carry more adventure essentials with its increased on-board storage, making it the ideal option for riders looking to begin their electric dual sport riding.

The 2020 DSR will be available in new colors and graphics styling in black and gold along with an exclusive 14.4 kWh power pack.

2020 Zero FX

For narrow paths and quicker maneuvers, the lightweight 2020 Zero FX is also updated with new graphics in the Dune color.

2020 Zero Street Lineup

Zero’s street line gets a similar boost in value as the dual sports. The SR is now equipped with a 14.4 kWh Power Pack. The 2020 SR is compatible with either a Charge Tank or Power Tank and, when equipped with the Power Tank, the SR is the longest-range motorcycle available in the 2020 line.

Ideal for the first time rider looking for an entry-level street motorcycle, the S arrives exclusively with a 7.2kWh battery. The FXS also has a new look in Slate color.

2020 Zero Motorcycle Lineup Prices (MSRP):

  • 2020 Zero DSR Black Forest Edition: $18,995
  • 2020 Zero DSR: $15,495
  • 2020 Zero DS: $10,995
  • 2020 Zero FX: $8,995
  • 2020 Zero SR: $15,495
  • 2020 Zero S: $10,995
  • 2020 Zero FXS: $8,995

