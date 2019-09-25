Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Community Motorcycle Safety 2019 Indian Chieftain Recall: Unsafe Bright Tail Light

2019 Indian Chieftain Recall: Unsafe Bright Tail Light

2019 Indian Chieftain Recall

Indian Motorcycle has recalled its 2019 Chieftain due to tail light issues. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that 3,147 Indian Chieftain baggers are recalled due to the tail lights being too bright.

The NHTSA only mentions the base Chieftain model in the recall – not the Chieftain Elite, Dark Horse, Classic or Limited.

2019 Indian Chieftain Recall: Unsafe Bright Tail LightDue to increased brightness, other drivers may have difficulties discerning the brake light from the tail light, and thus may be unaware that the motorcycle is braking, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

NHTSA says the motorcycles in the 2019 Indian Chieftain recall fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.

Indian will notify owners, and dealers will update the engine control module software to correct the rear tail light’s intensity, free of charge. The recall began September 18, 2019. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is I-19-04.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Staff
Staff

