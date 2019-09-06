Friday, September 6, 2019
Motorcycle Types Adventure / Dual-Sport Gaerne Stelvio Aquatech Adventure Motorcycle Boots Review

Gaerne Stelvio Aquatech Adventure Motorcycle Boots Review

Gaerne Stelvio Aquatech Boot Review:
Tested On- and Off-road

Every ADV rider has a unique balance of protection and comfort in footwear. When you’re riding an adventure motorcycle, anything from a full-on motocross boot to a road-racing boot to riding shoes can be the proper choice for your feet. The Gaerne Stelvio Aquatech adventure motorcycle boot combines off-road features with a comfortable low-rise design that may be the right compromise for your kind of ADV riding.

Gaerne calls the Stelvio Aquatech boot a “sports touring short boot,” but there’s much more to it than that. It has a hybrid rubber sole that is part-street, part-dirt (due to cleats) that also has a low heel. The buckle is a nod to an off-road design, and the waterproof Drytech membrane works for rain and puddle splashing.

Certainly, the Drytech membrane does its job. On a photoshoot for the Kawasaki Versys-X, we did numerous passes through a shallow stream that crossed a road, and water never made it to the socks.

As far as comfort goes, Gaerne has an enviable reputation in this department, and the Stelvio Aquatech did nothing to besmirch it. The boots slip-on easily thanks to a wide opening on top, and your foot slips right in without resistance. Sizing is spot-on. Once inside, the plush interior reveals itself to be posh.

You secure your foot in the boot with the single buckle and large Velcro closure flap at the ankle. A sawtooth adjustment system for the buckle strap allows personalization of the fit, along with the Velcro flap.

Control feel is sure, as the Gaerne Stelvio boot has a flexible shank that protects your arch while allowing your feet to operate the brake and shifter confidently. Microfiber accordion panels at the instep and rear enhance flexibility.

Given how soft the leather on the boot is, the rubber toe protector on the left boot is welcome. There’s also one on the right boot, presumably to give the pair of boots a balanced look, though vintage motorcycle owners can find that right protector to be functional.

Because it is a low-rise boot, the Gaerne Stelvio does offer limited protection. There are plastic inserts at the bottom of the fibula and tibia, but they are very flexible. The toe is sturdy, though not overly so. There’s a tiny bit of shin protection, but from the midway point of your lower leg up, you are on your own unless you wear shin guards. Hard-core ADV riders will want taller boots, while touring and urban riders will likely find these to be just right.

Made in Italy, the Gaerne Stelvio Aquatech boots are high-quality and undoubtedly stylish. You can walk around in them at your destination confidently, and they look good.  At $250, they command a premium price to match the quality.

Photography by Kelly Callan

Gaerne Stelvio Aquatech Boots Fast Facts
Size: 7-13
Colors: Black; Saddle Brown
Gaerne Stelvio Aquatech Boots Price: $250 MSRP

Gaerne Stelvio Aquatech Boots Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 Yamaha WR250F Enduro Racer First Look (11 Fast Facts)
Next article2019 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Accessorized: Review
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Reviews

2019 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Accessorized: Review

Don Williams -
0
Reworking the 2019 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 into an authentic ADV tourer keeps the primary rationale for the bike intact, while expanding its capabilities.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Yamaha WR250F Enduro Racer First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha WR250F First Look: New Enduro Racer With a host of features derived from the YZ250F motocross racer, the 2020 Yamaha WR250F gets a serious...
Read more
MotoGP

Rins Follows Silverstone MotoGP Win With Misano Test

Don Williams -
0
Following his win at Silverstone, Team Suzuki's Alex Rins was joined by Joan Mir during the official MotoGP Misano Test. Here's a recap.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Prices, Colors, and Photos      

Don Williams -
0
2020 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Celebrating 100 Years This is a big year for the Indian Scout—it is the 100th anniversary of the introduction...
Read more
Motorcyclist Interviews

Exclusive Interview with FUELL CEO Francois-Xavier Terny

Gary Ilminen -
0
We get a bit deeper into Erik Buell's new company FUELL. Here's an exclusive interview with the co-founder and CEO of FUELL, Francois-Xavier Terny.
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Exclusive: Erik Buell’s FUELL Flow and Fluid EVs – Exposed

Gary Ilminen -
0
Erik Buell - the innovator who shook up the motorcycle world - takes e-bikes and e-motorcycles to the next level. Here's the inside scoop.
Read more
Reviews

2019 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Accessorized: Review

Don Williams -
0
Reworking the 2019 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 into an authentic ADV tourer keeps the primary rationale for the bike intact, while expanding its capabilities.
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Gaerne Stelvio Aquatech Adventure Motorcycle Boots Review

Don Williams -
0
Gaerne Stelvio Aquatech Boot Review: Tested On- and Off-road Every ADV rider has a unique balance of protection and comfort in footwear. When you're riding an...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Yamaha WR250F Enduro Racer First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha WR250F First Look: New Enduro Racer With a host of features derived from the YZ250F motocross racer, the 2020 Yamaha WR250F gets a serious...
Read more
MotoGP

Rins Follows Silverstone MotoGP Win With Misano Test

Don Williams -
0
Following his win at Silverstone, Team Suzuki's Alex Rins was joined by Joan Mir during the official MotoGP Misano Test. Here's a recap.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Prices, Colors, and Photos      

Don Williams -
0
2020 Indian Scout Lineup First Look: Celebrating 100 Years This is a big year for the Indian Scout—it is the 100th anniversary of the introduction...
Read more
Motorcyclist Interviews

Exclusive Interview with FUELL CEO Francois-Xavier Terny

Gary Ilminen -
0
We get a bit deeper into Erik Buell's new company FUELL. Here's an exclusive interview with the co-founder and CEO of FUELL, Francois-Xavier Terny.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling