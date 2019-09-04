2020 Yamaha WR250F Enduro Racer First Look (11 Fast Facts)

2020 Yamaha WR250F First Look:

New Enduro Racer

With a host of features derived from the YZ250F motocross racer, the 2020 Yamaha WR250F gets a serious redesign this year. The result is a lighter, more compact chassis and more power on tap. Described by Yamaha as an “Enduro Racer”, the WR250F differentiates itself from the YZ250F motocrosser and YZ250FX cross-country racer. Let’s see how the 2020 Yamaha WR250F stacks up.

Yamaha claims the new WR250F “is more powerful at higher rpm, and delivers stronger power through the rev range.” The new WR250F powerplant gets a higher-compression forged aluminum piston, along with an updated valve angle and exhaust cam timing, plus a dual-electrode spark plug. A Mikuni fuel injection system replaces last year’s Keihin setup, with a 44mm throttle body retained. There’s also a new air filter and intake funnel length. At the other end of the motor, there’s a new exhaust. The wide-ratio six-speed transmission returns with a new clutch. Yamaha says the 2020 WR250F’s clutch is both lighter and more durable than before. The friction plates have additional heat resistance, along with a lighter pull at the lever. The WR250F’s starting system is completely different for 2020. Say goodbye to the backup kickstarter. Also, the motor is now behind the cylinder for improved mass centralization. Also, a one-way clutch means the starter has 60 percent less drag on the motor than last year.

Sharing a frame with the YZ250F, the 2020 Yamaha WR250F has a few changes to make the chassis more traction-friendly and enduro-ready. To give the WR250F the proper amount of flex for enduro competition, the WR250F has two engine mounts from the YZ250FX, along with two WR250F-specific mounts. The 2020 Yamaha WR250F is lighter, shorter, and longer than last year. Yamaha cut four pounds off the previous WR250F, dropping the 2020’s weight to 254 pounds with a full tank—due credit to losing the kickstarter—even as the plastic-resin tank’s fuel capacity is increased by about a quart. The firmer-foamed and flatter seat’s height is nearly a half-inch lower, and ground clearance reduced by about a quarter-inch. Expect more stability for the 2020 WR250F, as the wheelbase now sits at 58.3 inches—an increase of over a half-inch—and the rake is extended nearly a full degree to 27.2 degrees.

The excellent KYB suspension returns, including the speed-sensitive fork, with a few updates. The 2020 KYB fork has a slightly larger cartridge cylinder and piston to flow more oil. For mid-speed valving, there is now a leaf spring rather than a coil spring. The shock has a new, stronger spring that is 11.5 ounces lighter. Additionally, the shock’s reservoir carries an additional 30cc of oil for more consistent damping action.

There’s a new plastic-resin skid plate with dual purposes. In addition to taking on the job of protecting the frame, engine, water pump, and hoses, the skidplate also sits closer to the motor. This means there should be less buildup of mud on wet rides.

The WR250F’s ergonomics are updated. The cockpit is more compact from front-to-back, and new radiator shrouds make the front end narrower. The taper-aluminum handlebar can be mounted in four different positions, allowing personalization of the ergonomics.

Yamaha had put a lighter kickstand on the WR250F, and moved it up and out of the way. Taken from the YZ250FX, the new forged aluminum kickstand is 3.5 ounces lighter and is mounted higher. The headlight cowl on the 2020 WR250F is new. It sits lower and closer to the fork legs. Behind it is a new display. The old speedometer drive is replaced by a wheel sensor system for sending more accurate essential data to the display for enduro competition. The 2020 Yamaha WR250F is $500 more expensive than last year, and you will have to wait until October to see one at your local dealer.

2020 Yamaha WR250F Specifications

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 250cc

Bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 53.6mm

Compression ratio: 13.8:1

Fuel delivery: EFI w/ Mikuni 44mm throttle body

Transmission: Wide-ratio constant-mesh 6-speed

Chain: O-ring

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted fork w/ speed-sensitive damping; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted KYB shock; 12.5 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/80 x 18

Front brake: 270mm disc

Rear: 245mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Rake: 27.2 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 37.6 inches

Ground clearance: 12.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons

Wet weight: 254 pounds

Color: Team Yamaha Blue

2020 Yamaha WR250F Price: $8599 MSRP