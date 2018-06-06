2019 Yamaha YZ250F First Look: All-New Motocrosser

Last year its big brother received a major update, so now the YZ250F takes its turn. This isn’t a refreshing—the 2019 Yamaha YZ250F is a new motorcycle.

Let’s get the fast facts rolling in anticipation of a first ride.

1. The 2019 Yamaha YZ250F’s motor is all-new, from top to bottom, and now has electric start. The new e-start system uses a lithium-ion battery for power.

2. The focus this year is on more power from the midrange on up. To get there, the YZ250F motor gets new symmetrical intake and exhaust ports, plus new cam profiles. To handle the additional power, you’ll find a stronger connecting rod, improved crankshaft, and new counterbalancer.

3. Higher compression is delivered via a new forged piston. The motocross machine’s piston is a flat-top bridge-box design. The piston is offset to reduce friction loss and enhance throttle response. The piston pin is DLC-coated.

4. Engine tuning is now done with your smartphone or tablet. Download the GYTR Power Tuner app to your iPhone or Android device and get ready to enter the 21st century. Wi-Fi connects the phone to the motorcycle, and from there you can adjust the air/fuel mixture, as well as the ignition timing maps. Additionally, the app does various data logging duties, as well as diagnosing engine problems. You can also share settings and info with friends.

5. As usual, mass is centralized even more on the 2019 Yamaha YZ250F. The cylinder is more upright to move weight back a bit, and a new 44mm throttle body is lighter and has a 12-hole Denso injector. The muffler has been moved forward on the bike, with the header continuing to wrap around the cylinder.

6. The transmission and clutch are all-new. The gears and shift drum are lighter, while the dogs and shift mechanisms have been redesigned to be more durable and allow for smoother gear changes. The clutch has a larger-diameter, with the goal of increased durability and improved feel, particularly on hot days.

7. Another heat-management improvement comes from the new radiators. They are larger and angled to take on more airflow. There are also new radiator shrouds that are narrower and are more easily gripped by the rider’s knees.

8. The frame is still twin-spar aluminum, but it has been redesigned. The focus is on improved traction and cornering, as well as absorbing hits better. There’s a new swingarm pivot area, plus new frame bracing. New engine mounts are also designed to increase rigidity in all directions.

9. The KYB suspension is new, with updated settings. The KYB fork still has speed-sensitive damping, as well as larger pistons and new axle brackets. The shock gets a lighter spring and reservoir capacity is increased 30cc—another touch to help riders on hot days.

10. New Excel rims are lighter and have increased rigidity. Computers make the magic happen.

11. The new chassis gets new bodywork and seat. The seat height is down about 1/3-inch in the front and about 3/4-inch in the rear. The new plastic makes the overall feel of the 2019 Yamaha YZ250F more compact.

12. The 2019 Yamaha YZ250F will hit the showroom floors this month. MSRP is $8199. You can get the new YZ250F in Team Yamaha Blue or White.

2019 Yamaha YZ250F Specs

ENGINE

Type: 4-stroke single

Displacement: 250cc

Bore x stroke: 77.0 x 53.68mm

Compression ratio: 13.8:1

Valve train: DOHC

Fuel delivery: Mikuni EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB Speed-Sensitive System fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 12.5 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/80 x 19

Front brake: 270mm disc

Rear brake: 245mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.1 inches

Rake: 27.33 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 38.2 inches

Ground clearance: 13.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons

Wet weight: 234 pounds

2019 Yamaha YZ250F Colors:

Team Yamaha Blue; White

2019 Yamaha YZ250F Price:

$8199 MSRP

2019 Yamaha YZ250F First Look | Photo Gallery