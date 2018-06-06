2019 Yamaha YZ450F First Look: Updated Motocrosser

Last year the flagship Yamaha motocrosser was completely redesigned, so the 2019 Yamaha YZ450F is a refinement of the same basic package.

Let’s take a quick look at what’s new on the 2019 Yamaha YZ450F.

The 2019 Yamaha YZ450F gets new suspension settings. The KYB suspension returns, with new settings that Yamaha says offers “improved feeling of traction.” Likely, that means softer settings.

2. The fork legs get new lugs and axle brackets. This is to increase front-end rigidity for better feel.

3. The e-start system is updated for reduced drag.

4. The seat foam is denser.

5. If you like blue, the valve cover is now your favorite color.

6. The 2019 Yamaha YZ450F will be available in either Team Yamaha Blue, or white. White wasn’t an option last year.

7. You’ll see the new YZ450F on your dealer’s floor this month. That’s a month sooner than last year.

8. The MSPR for the 2019 Yamaha YZ450F is $9299. That’s $100 more than last year.

2019 Yamaha YZ450F Specs

ENGINE

Type: 4-stroke single

Displacement: 449cc

Bore x stroke: 97.0 x 60.8mm

Compression ratio: 12.8:1

Valve train: DOHC w/ four titanium valves

Fuel delivery: Mikuni EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB Speed-Sensitive System fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 12.5 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/80 x 19

Front brake: 270mm disc

Rear brake: 245mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 27.33 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 38.6 inches

Ground clearance: 13.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons

Wet weight: 245 pounds

2019 Yamaha YZ450F Colors:

Team Yamaha Blue

White

2019 Yamaha YZ450F Price:

$9299 MSRP

2019 Yamaha YZ450F First Look | Photo Gallery