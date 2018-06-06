2019 Yamaha YZ450F First Look: Updated Motocrosser
Last year the flagship Yamaha motocrosser was completely redesigned, so the 2019 Yamaha YZ450F is a refinement of the same basic package.
Let’s take a quick look at what’s new on the 2019 Yamaha YZ450F.
- The 2019 Yamaha YZ450F gets new suspension settings. The KYB suspension returns, with new settings that Yamaha says offers “improved feeling of traction.” Likely, that means softer settings.
2. The fork legs get new lugs and axle brackets. This is to increase front-end rigidity for better feel.
3. The e-start system is updated for reduced drag.
4. The seat foam is denser.
5. If you like blue, the valve cover is now your favorite color.
6. The 2019 Yamaha YZ450F will be available in either Team Yamaha Blue, or white. White wasn’t an option last year.
7. You’ll see the new YZ450F on your dealer’s floor this month. That’s a month sooner than last year.
8. The MSPR for the 2019 Yamaha YZ450F is $9299. That’s $100 more than last year.
2019 Yamaha YZ450F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 4-stroke single
- Displacement: 449cc
- Bore x stroke: 97.0 x 60.8mm
- Compression ratio: 12.8:1
- Valve train: DOHC w/ four titanium valves
- Fuel delivery: Mikuni EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB Speed-Sensitive System fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 12.5 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
- Front brake: 270mm disc
- Rear brake: 245mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 27.33 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 38.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.0 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons
- Wet weight: 245 pounds
2019 Yamaha YZ450F Colors:
- Team Yamaha Blue
- White
2019 Yamaha YZ450F Price:
- $9299 MSRP