2019 Yamaha YZ85 | New Version of the Mini-Motocrosser

It wasn’t enough that Yamaha returned the YZ65 to the fold for 2019. We are now finding out that the 2019 Yamaha YZ85 is the recipient of a major redesign that includes an all-new motor and improved chassis.

Let’s take a look at the 2019 Yamaha YZ85.

1. That is an all-new engine you’re looking at on the 2019 Yamaha YZ85 motocrosser. The goal of the new engine is a wider powerband that retains peak high rpm power.

2. The changes to the motor are from top to bottom. Starting at the top, there’s a redesigned higher-compression cylinder head, new cylinder, longer connecting rod, and crankshaft. Once the internal combustion process is complete, the new exhaust comes into play to enhance low-rpm to mid-range power. To get the fires burning, there is also a new CDI.

3. The crankcase is new. It features a spacer-style intake for the reed valve to work with the 28mm flat-slide Keihin carburetor.

4. The 2019 Yamaha YZ85 gets a new transmission. Some of the gears have been widened for smoother shifting and more reliable engagement.

5. The chassis has updates. The handlebars can be mounted in any of four positions, and the levers on the tapered aluminum handlebars are adjustable for reach. Also, the swingarm has been redesigned.

6. The suspension setting are updated. According to Yamaha the new fork settings are a general improvement, while the shock is set up for increased bottoming resistance, as well as “improved bump absorption,” according to Yamaha.

7. Dunlop Geomax MX3S tires are now standard on the YZ85. That matches up with the big YZs.

8. Braking has been improved. The front brake line has been stiffened for more precise control. The wave rotors are also new, with a 220mm disc up front and a 190 in the rear.

9. You’ll be seeing the 2019 Yamaha YZ85 in the dealerships this month. This is two months sooner than last year.

10. You better like Team Yamaha Blue, as that’s the only color plastic available for the YZ85.

11. The 2019 Yamaha YZ85 has an MSRP of $4599. That’s a $300 bump from last year.

2019 Yamaha YZ85 Specs

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 85cc

Bore x stroke: 47.5 x 47.8mm

Maximum compression ratio: 9.6:1

Fuel delivery: 28mm Keihin PWK

Intake: Reed valve

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB cartridge fork; 10.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 11.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S

Front tire: 70/100 x 17

Rear tire: 90/100 x 14

Front brake: 220mm disc

Rear brake: 190mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 49.4 inches

Rake: 26.33 degrees

Trail: 3.5 inches

Seat height: 33.1 inches

Ground clearance: 13.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons

Wet weight: 161 pounds

2019 Yamaha YZ85 Color:

Team Yamaha Blue

2019 Yamaha YZ85 Price:

$4599 MSRP

2019 Yamaha YZ85 First Look Photo Gallery