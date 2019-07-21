2019 Spring Creek Motocross National Results:

Webb Goes 1-1

There was a wet moto and a fairly dry moto at the 2019 Frescados Spring Creek National in Millville, Minn., and Cooper Webb took the opportunity to sweep the event. It was the first moto win and first overall win in Webb’s three-year 450MX career. Zach Osborne, coming off a shoulder injury, used 4-3 finishes to take P2 overall. Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National Championship Series leader Eli Tomac went 2-5 and filled out the podium. Tomac, looking to earn his third consecutive 450MX title, extended his lead over Marvin Musquin to 38 points. Webb moves up to P4 in the series standings, passing Jason Anderson.

Although the 250MX class had it worse, moto 1 in the 450MX class was ugly. Mud was abundant in moto 1, though the rain had ceased. Still, riders struggled around the track, taking about six seconds longer per lap than they did in the second moto. That was enough to make the first moto a 15-lap race, with moto 2 going on for an extra lap. Although conditions weren’t perfect in the second moto, they were pretty good. Riders benefited in both motos from a shortened course, as the highest points on the track were not accessible to first responders. Consistency was the key—Cooper Webb and Zach Osborne were consistent. Webb’s 1-1 speaks for itself, and Osborne went 4-3 for P2 overall. Tomac’s 2-5 revealed two very different performances, but it did get him onto the overall podium. Cooper Webb did have to work for his wins. In moto 1, Webb (Red Bull KTM) had to deal with the mud—one false move and your race could be ruined. Webb avoided that and beat Tomac by over 11 seconds. In moto 2, Webb fell on lap 4 after attempting a triple during a fierce battle for the lead with Ken Roczen. From lap 5 to lap 12 (of 15), Roczen’s lead over Webb was consistently in the three-to-four seconds range. Roczen’s lap times got worse, and Webb continued to run at the pace he had all moto. It took just two laps for Webb to easily pass Roczen for the lead. Roczen did not give up, and lappers almost allowed Roczen to slip by Webb at the checkers. Webb won the moto by just 0.343 seconds, preserving his Spring Creek Motocross National sweep. Zach Osborne went 4-3, but had very different races. A bad start meant Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing), returning after missing the last round due to a shoulder injury, had to fight his way through the muddy pack. In P12 after the first lap, Osborne moved into the top 10 by the next lap. Osborne continued slogging and was in the top 5 by the midway point. Osborne passed Henry Miller for P4 on lap 12, and Osborne rode alone for the rest of the moto. Osborne got a strong start in moto 2, settling into P3 on the first lap and never budging despite his lap times continuously slowing from the midway point to the finish. Eli Tomac looked like a man on a mission in moto 1, and less so in moto 2. In P6 on the opening lap of moto 1, Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) moved into a podium spot a lap later. On lap 4, he passed Miller for P2 and took out after Webb. Webb’s 9.74-second lead on lap 4 evaporated down to 1.465 seconds on lap 9. However, Tomac could only hound Webb and never made a pass. Webb took a 1.7-second lead into the final lap with Tomac still right there. However, Tomac was held-up by lapper Isaac Teasdale (who had scored the holeshot) after a near-collision, and Tomac was unable to battle for a last-lap win. Tomac didn’t get a great start in moto 2, and was in P9 after the first lap. He worked his way up to P5 by lap 11 (of 16), and that was it. Marvin Musquin was never a threat to win, though he rode impressively in both motos. Musquin (Red Bull KTM) turned his P8 start in moto 1 into a podium spot by lap 6 when he went by Miller. However, Musquin was nowhere near the Webb/Tomac battle, and P3 was all Musquin could do—he finished over 76 seconds behind Webb. Musquin was part of a massive pileup after the first turn in moto 2, and that put him in P21 after the first lap. By lap 7, Musquin was P7, and that was where he finished, trailing Webb by a full minute at the checkers. In the last nine motos, Musquin has six podium finishes (including three moto wins), and three P7 finishes. Considering the carnage in moto 2, Musquin is lucky to lose only four points to Tomac at Spring Creek MX Park. Ken Roczen struggled badly in the moto 1 mud, and nearly pulled off a moto 2 victory. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) started moto 1 in P11, and was shuffled back to P15 on the following lap. Roczen moved up just one spot from there. Moto 2 was completely different, as he hounded Webb after Webb pulled off the holeshot. After engaging in some bar-to-bar action with Webb, Webb had a small crash, and Roczen took the lead. Roczen managed a four-second cushion over Webb for four laps, with it dropping to three seconds for the next four laps. On lap 13, Roczen faded as Webb stayed on the gas. Webb brought a 1.5-second lead over Roczen into the final lap, with Roczen closing menacingly. Lappers almost handed the lead back to Roczen, but Roczen came up 0.343 seconds short. John Short put in his best rides of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National Championship Series. Short (TPJ Racing/Honda) went 6-8 for P7 overall. Coming into the Spring Creek National, Short had just one top 10 finish—a P9 at Southwick. Short did it with great starts and consistent laps. Short was in P3 on lap 1 of moto 1, and P4 on the first lap of the second moto. Jason Anderson couldn’t buy a break. Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) was caught up in first lap mayhem in both motos. He was in P32 on lap 1 of moto 1, and P24 in the next moto. From there, Anderson went 12-10 to finish P11 overall. That cost him P4 in the standings, as Webb outscored Anderson by 30 points at Spring Creek MX Park. Fredrik Norén continues to do well as a fill-in rider for JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing. He had a strong P7 finish in the first moto. Bad luck struck in moto 2 when Aaron Plessinger crashed hard on lap 4, collecting Norén. Norén dropped back to P12 after running in P7 early. Norén could only make up one position after the fall, putting him in P8 overall for the day. Joey Savatgy just can’t stay out of the pits. For various reasons, Savatgy (Monster Energy Kawasaki) has entered the pits in three of his last four motos. In moto 2 at Spring Creek, he had steam pouring from his motorcycle by lap 3. Savatgy went 8-35 on the day for P15 overall, right behind Dean Wilson who continues to struggle as he returns from a supercross injury. Next up is the Motosport.com Washougal National in Washington. Fans who watch the second moto on NBCSN are going to be disappointed to know that the second motos in both classes will not be shown live. NBC Sports Gold subscribers will be able to watch live, though the scheduling is a bit unusual. Take a look at our 2019 Pro Motocross TV Schedule for details.



Photography by Simon Cudby and Jeff Kardas

2019 Spring Creek Motocross National Results, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MN

Cooper Webb, KTM, 1-1; 50 points Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 4-3; 38 points Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 2-5; 38 points Marvin Musquin, KTM, 3-7; 34 points Ken Roczen, Honda, 14-2; 29 points Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 11-4; 28 points John Short, Honda, 6-8; 28 points Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 7-11, 24 points Henry Miller, KTM, 5-14; 23 points Benny Bloss, KTM, 16-6; 20 points Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 12-10; 20 points Blake Baggett, KTM, 17-9; 16 points Justin Bogle, KTM, 10-16; 16 points Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 15-12; 15 points Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 8-35; 13 points Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 9-40; 12 points Isaac Teasdale, Suzuki, 13-20; 9 points Kyle Cunningham, Honda, 39-13; 8 points Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 21-15; 6 points Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 22-17; 4 points Coty Schock, KTM, 28-18; 3 points James Weeks, Yamaha, 18-33; 3 points Felix Lopez, KTM, 26-19; 2 points Taiki Koga, Kawasaki, 19-34; 2 points Ben Lamay, Honda, 20-37; 1 point

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Standings (after 8 of 12 rounds)