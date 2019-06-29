2020 Progressive International Motorcycle Shows Schedule: New Stop In Denver

There are plenty of motorcyclists who have set their clocks to the annual International Motorcycle Shows for decades. With Progressive motorcycle insurance company as the title sponsor and a wide variety of motorcycle manufacturers and accessory sellers on hand, the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows are perennial don’t-miss events.

For 2020, there will be eight convention center stops for the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows, with Colorado Convention Center in Denver a new addition to the schedule this year. The 2020 series of IMS events begins a bit early, starting on November 22, 2019, in Long Beach, California, and concludes on February 9 in Chicago.

Cycle Gear returns as the presenting sponsor of the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows Marketplace. In addition to selling motorcycle products to attendees, service such as the installation of products ranging from tires to communication devices.

A highlight of the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows is the wide variety of custom motorcycles competing in the traditional J&P Cycles sponsored Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show.

To entice new people in the sport of motorcycling, the IMS will continue to include the Discover The Ride initiative. This gives non-motorcyclists who are attending a show the opportunity to ride a motorcycle in a safe, highly controlled environment. According to IMS, 81 percent of the participants in Discover The Ride’s New Rider Course left planning to get a motorcycle license.

“The show provides a fantastic platform for our brand to connect with both new and seasoned riders,” Eric Doubler, Recreational Vehicle Business Leader, Progressive said, “and each year we look forward to presenting motorcycle enthusiasts with a can’t be missed experience, deeply-rooted in motorcycle culture.”

2020 Progressive International Motorcycle Shows Schedule