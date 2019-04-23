MotoE World Cup Testing & Race Dates

Though a March 14 fire at Valencia destroyed the 18 Energica bikes that were set to compete in the all-new FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, MotoGP reports that the lineup of bikes were rebuilt and are ready to race.

In less than three months Energica and those involved in the MotoE series got the bikes ready, and now the rescheduled calendar announced in late March is confirmed.

The rescheduled calendar also confirms the venue for the first official test of 2019 – the same track where the fire occurred, Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The test is now set for July 17-19.

MotoE will also compete at Valencia during the season finale alongside MotoGP.

Primarily, the test will pick up where Jerez left off, with riders and teams focused on gaining experience with the bike and setup. Sessions will start from the grid for everyone to get to grips with race starts and grid procedures.

Subject to weather, the last day – June 19 – will kick-off with an E-pole simulation as riders test out qualifying with just one single fast lap at a time. The day will finish with a full race simulation, where riders will get a chance to practice overtakes and race strategy, with Energica awarding the winner with their very own motorcycle Energica Eva – the streetfighter model available for sale.

Simulating qualifying and a full race is useful not only for the riders and teams, but also for the organisation of the Cup in order to fine tune procedures ahead of MotoE’s debut at the Sachsenring in July. For example, there will be a sighting lap ahead of the race but there is no need for a Warm Up lap on this parallel path of electric racing – so the three-day test will ensure everything is ready for lift off in Germany.

2019 MotoE Schedule: